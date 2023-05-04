Metrobus

Metro's Board Asks for 1-Year Pause on Making Metrobus Rides Free

The D.C. Council unanimously passed a bill in December to make rides free as early as this summer

By Adam Tuss, News4 Anchor & Transportation Reporter

Metro’s board of directors asked D.C.’s mayor and the D.C. Council for a one-year pause on plans to make all Metrobus rides free in the District.

“The WMATA Board does not believe now is the right time to engage in discussions with the District about a zero-fare program,” a letter sent Thursday by the board’s chair said in part.

Chair Paul Smedberg called for a regional approach to the fares.

The council unanimously passed a bill in December to make the rides free as early as this summer.

MetrobusDC Council

MetrobusDC Council
