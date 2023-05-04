Metro's Board Asks for 1-Year Pause on Making Metrobus Rides Free

Metro’s board of directors asked D.C.’s mayor and the D.C. Council for a one-year pause on plans to make all Metrobus rides free in the District.

“The WMATA Board does not believe now is the right time to engage in discussions with the District about a zero-fare program,” a letter sent Thursday by the board’s chair said in part.

Chair Paul Smedberg called for a regional approach to the fares.

BREAKING - Metro’s board officially asks for a one year pause on DC’s zero fare program. Letter just sent to the DC Council and @MayorBowser is asking for a regional discussion before any decisions are made. #wmata @nbcwashington pic.twitter.com/9cEu9RYPON — Adam Tuss (@AdamTuss) May 4, 2023

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

The council unanimously passed a bill in December to make the rides free as early as this summer.

Stay with NBC Washington for more details on this developing story.