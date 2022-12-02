Free Metrobus Rides in DC? Not So Fast, Bowser Says

The big news that the D.C. Council wants to use tax dollars to make Metrobus rides in the District free to everyone hit a roadblock Friday, when Mayor Muriel Bowser said she’s not ready to throw her support behind the idea just yet.

Bowser told reporters that many programs will need funding next year, and free bus rides would have to go through that budget process.

"Free transit sounds great, but Metro is part of a compact," Bowser said. "And we are a one-third payer in that compact. So if you ask me about free bus, I think, you know, we're going to be paying, and Maryland and Virginia need to be paying."

The plan — to offer free Metrobus rides for all trips originating in D.C. and extending hours for 12 major bus routes — would cost D.C. taxpayers about $42 million per year.

On Friday, speaking on WAMU Radio, D.C. Council Chair Phil Mendelson said Metro's board of directors would also have to approve the plan.

A D.C. Council committee is set to vote Tuesday on whether to advance the Metro For DC bill proposed by Mendelson and Councilmember Charles Allen.

The Council is also considering providing all D.C. residents with $100 monthly subsidies to use on Metrorail, buses outside of D.C. or anywhere else SmarTrip fare cards are accepted.