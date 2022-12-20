METROBUS

DC Council Passes Bill Making Metrobus Rides in DC Free

By Mark Segraves and Matthew Stabley

The D.C. Council unanimously passed a bill making Metrobuses operating in the District free to riders.

The Metro for DC bill proposed by Ward 6 Council member Charles Allen and Council Chairman Phil Mendelson makes bus rides originating in the District free as soon as July.

However, the plan is not a done deal yet. News4's Dominique Moody reports.

It also establishes overnight hours for 12 major lines and provides $100-a-month for D.C. residents to use on Metrorail, buses outside of D.C. or anywhere SmarTrip cards are accepted. The $100 subsidies begin in 2024.

The Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority previously called the proposals "big, bold concepts."

Mayor Muriel Bowser has said she wasn't ready to support the idea. She said many programs will need funding next year, and free bus rides would have to go through that budget process.

The free bus rides and expanded late night service will cost D.C. taxpayers about $42 million per year.

