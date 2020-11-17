Coronavirus in DC, Maryland, Virginia: What to Know on Nov. 17

With the Thanksgiving holiday fewer than 10 days away, many are struggling with advice that family gatherings should be canceled or limited this year.

On one hand, infections are soaring nationwide as more and more people become fatigued with following restrictions.

Cases in the D.C. region have surpassed the 375,000 mark as of Tuesday. Hospitalizations are also at concerningly high levels.

D.C. reported 275 new cases on Tuesday, the highest number since May.

Fifty more people in D.C., Maryland and Virginia have died from coronavirus, officials reported Tuesday. It's the largest number of people to die in one day from COVID-19 in our region in about two months.

But on the other hand, there's hopeful news in the race for a vaccine.

Moderna announced Monday its vaccine is nearly 95 percent effective. That's the second major vaccine development in a matter of weeks.

Once a vaccine is proved safe and effective and granted approval by regulators, it will take some time to distribute. Maryland, Virginia and Washington, D.C., have each submitted plans to the federal government.

In general, medical personnel and high-risk groups are set to get first access to a vaccine. Later, officials say it will be made available to anyone who wants one.

Here’s a look at COVID-19 vaccine front-runners, including how much they cost, who has bought them and how they’re stored — which has important implications for distribution.

A Washington Football Team member has tested positive for COVID-19, the team said Tuesday in a statement.

The player immediately began to self-isolate and their close contacts were told to quarantine. The team will move all meetings online and restrict access to the Inova Sports Performance Center.

"The health and safety of our players, coaches and staff is our number one priority," the team said in a statement.

Before that announcement, the Washington Football Team said it will play this Sunday's game against the Bengals without fans in the stands.

The team only started allowing limited fans less than two weeks ago.

The largest school district in the area paused plans to have thousands of students return to class. News4's Shomari Stone spoke with parents about the sudden change

As coronavirus cases surge in our area, Fairfax County Public Schools paused plans to have thousands of students return to classrooms today.

Superintendent Scott Brabrand abruptly announced it will delay bringing back early HeadStart, pre-K and kindergarten students because of surging coronavirus cases in the county.

In a written statement, Superintendent Scott Brabrand said in part, “We made this decision as soon as new health metrics were released... We always anticipated the need to potentially adjust our return to school plans as necessary during this ongoing pandemic.”

Virginia Governor Ralph Northam says a one-size-fits-all approach to in-person learning doesn’t make sense.

It’s unclear when Fairfax County could start in-person learning again.

Whether children in our region will return to in-person classes soon learning depends on the school district.

On Wednesday, D.C. public schools are set to bring a limited number of students back to CARES classrooms at 29 elementary schools. Those classrooms will be monitored by a staff member while a teacher gives instruction virtually.

So far, 400 families have accepted a seat.

Schools in the city of Falls Church plan to go fully virtual next week. They plan to switch back to hybrid learning the week after Thanksgiving.

In Alexandria, phased reopening has been expanded to include students in the Citywide Special Education program. Families must opt-in for in-person learning. Students will be brought back in groups until Nov. 30.

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser says she isn't ready to introduce any new restrictions even as cases continue to rise. Instead, she's asking everyone to remain vigilant as we head into Thanksgiving. News4's Cory Smith reports.

Arlington National Cemetery has canceled next month's Wreaths Across America event.

Organizers say there was no way to ensure safety from the virus at the event, which typically draws large crowds of people to place wreaths on gravestones at the military cemetery. Organizers hope to resume next year.

Even the courts in Maryland are partially shutting down through the end of the year.

Already backlogged because of the pandemic, now there will be no new jury trials in 2020.

Defense attorneys criticized the move, saying their clients are being left to linger in jail.

