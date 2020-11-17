Wreaths Across America

Army Secretary Directs Arlington National Cemetery to Go Forward With Wreaths Across America

Cemetery officials had said they canceled this year's wreath-laying after determining there was not a way to mitigate the risks

Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy told Arlington National Cemetery to safely host the annual Wreaths Across America event a day after its cancellation was announced amid concerns as cases of COVID-19 continue to rise throughout the region.

"We appreciate the families and visitors who take time to honor and remember those who are laid to rest at our nation’s most hallowed ground," McCarthy posted on Facebook.

Hundreds of volunteers lay wreaths at the gravesites of veterans and fallen service members at the cemetery every December 19. The Army secretary said Arlington National Cemetery will provide an updated schedule.

Cemetery officials had said they canceled this year's wreath-laying after determining there was not a way to mitigate the risks of such an event. They consulted with local government and public health officials.

Coronavirus cases and deaths are climbing in D.C., Maryland and Virginia.

D.C. announced 245 new cases Tuesday. Maryland announced 2,149 new, and Virginia announced 2,071 new cases.

Family pass holders and visitors can visit the cemetery and place graveside tributes of privately purchased flowers or wreaths.

