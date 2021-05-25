Coronavirus in DC, Maryland, Virginia: What to Know on May 25

What the Data Shows

Data for Tuesday shows 41 more cases of the virus in D.C. and no new deaths from COVID-19.

About half of the District’s population was partially or fully vaccinated; about 40% of people were fully vaccinated.

In Maryland, 160 more people were diagnosed with the virus. Seven more people died.

About 52% of residents have had one vaccine shot, 42% had two doses, and about 4% received the single-dose vaccine.

Virginia reported 499 more cases of the virus and the deaths of 18 more people.

About 53% of residents have had at least one vaccine dose, and 43% were fully vaccinated.

Vaccination Portals by County

Here's a look at local portals that D.C.-area residents can use to sign up for vaccination appointments or to receive alerts.

Washington, D.C. signups – vaccinate.dc.gov

– vaccinate.dc.gov Maryland signups – www.marylandvax.org/ and covidvax.maryland.gov

– www.marylandvax.org/ and covidvax.maryland.gov Virginia pre-registration – https://vaccinate.virginia.gov/preregister.html

– https://vaccinate.virginia.gov/preregister.html Montgomery County – www.montgomerycountymd.gov/covid19/vaccine/

Prince George's County – www.princegeorgescountymd.gov/3730/COVID-19-Vaccination

Howard County – www.howardcountymd.gov/Departments/Health/MM-Alerts-and-Recalls/COVID-19-Vaccine

Anne Arundel County – aacounty.org/covidvax

Fairfax County – www.fairfaxcounty.gov/health/novel-coronavirus/vaccine

City of Alexandria – www.alexandriava.gov/health/info/default.aspx?id=119270

Loudoun County – www.loudoun.gov/covid19vaccine

Prince William County – coronavirus.pwcgov.org/vaccine-information/ & VDH

