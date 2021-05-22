Here's the Reopening Status of Some of DC's Most Popular Museums & Sites

Museums that are back open in the D.C. area include the National Zoo, along with multiple other Smithsonian facilities and entertainment venues.

Read on to find out what's open now, what's coming soon, and how to get entry passes.

DC-Area Museums That Are Now Open:

Some galleries or exhibits may be closed.

Expect added health and safety measures at all Smithsonian facilities, plus a face covering requirement for visitors over age 2.

Spring weather is here — and the National Zoo's panda cub, Xiao Qi Ji, is also enjoying the weather. For the past few weeks, he’s been exploring more of the outdoors. Credit: National Zoo