Coronavirus in DC, Maryland, Virginia: What to Know on March 13

Here's what to know about the coronavirus data, resources and reopenings for D.C., Maryland and Virginia

By NBC Washington Staff and Associated Press

What the Data Shows

COVID-19 case numbers aren’t declining like they were at the beginning of March, leaving some concerned when Maryland let go of capacity restrictions at businesses on Friday. Masks and social distancing are still required, and localities can set more strict rules.

Maryland reported 1,101 new cases on Saturday, breaking the thousand mark for the first time since Feb. 19. The high number of cases drove up the week’s average. The increase in hospitalizations was relatively low, 50.

Virginia reported more than 900 cases, but the weekly case average fell by 96.

D.C. reported 150 new coronavirus cases on Saturday and two residents died from the virus. This month, hospitalizations have dipped to 150 several times, which previously hadn’t been noted since November.

Local Coronavirus Headlines

Local Headlines

Key Charts and Graphs

The vaccinated population in D.C. may be overestimated in this map because some non-residents who work in D.C. are included in the totals.

Vaccination Portals by County

As vaccinations in our region ramp up, here's a look at local portals residents can use to sign up for vaccination appointments or sign up to receive alerts.

How to Stay Safe

Anyone can get COVID-19. Here are three simple ways the CDC says you can lower your risk: 

  • Wear a snug-fitting mask that covers your nose and mouth. 
  • Avoid being indoors with people who are not members of your household. The more people you are in contact with, the more likely you are to be exposed to COVID-19. If you are indoors with people you don’t live with, stay at least six feet apart and keep your mask on. 
  • Wash your hands often, especially after you have been in a public place.
