Coronavirus in DC, Maryland, Virginia: What to Know on March 13

What the Data Shows

COVID-19 case numbers aren’t declining like they were at the beginning of March, leaving some concerned when Maryland let go of capacity restrictions at businesses on Friday. Masks and social distancing are still required, and localities can set more strict rules.

Maryland reported 1,101 new cases on Saturday, breaking the thousand mark for the first time since Feb. 19. The high number of cases drove up the week’s average. The increase in hospitalizations was relatively low, 50.

Virginia reported more than 900 cases, but the weekly case average fell by 96.

Download our NBC Washington app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

D.C. reported 150 new coronavirus cases on Saturday and two residents died from the virus. This month, hospitalizations have dipped to 150 several times, which previously hadn’t been noted since November.

Local Coronavirus Headlines

Local Headlines

Key Charts and Graphs

Vaccination Portals by County As vaccinations in our region ramp up, here's a look at local portals residents can use to sign up for vaccination appointments or sign up to receive alerts. Washington, D.C. signups – vaccinate.dc.gov

– vaccinate.dc.gov Maryland signups – www.marylandvax.org/ and covidvax.maryland.gov

– www.marylandvax.org/ and covidvax.maryland.gov Virginia information – www.vdh.virginia.gov/covid-19-vaccine/

– www.vdh.virginia.gov/covid-19-vaccine/ Montgomery County – www.montgomerycountymd.gov/covid19/vaccine/

Prince George's County – www.princegeorgescountymd.gov/3730/COVID-19-Vaccination

Howard County – www.howardcountymd.gov/Departments/Health/MM-Alerts-and-Recalls/COVID-19-Vaccine

Anne Arundel County – aahealth.org/covid-19-vaccine-faq/

Fairfax County – www.fairfaxcounty.gov/health/novel-coronavirus/vaccine

City of Alexandria – www.alexandriava.gov/health/info/default.aspx?id=119270

Loudoun County – www.loudoun.gov/covid19vaccine

Prince William County – coronavirus.pwcgov.org/vaccine-information/ & VDH

Although COVID-19 treatments have improved and a vaccine is on the way, even a mild case of the virus can cause long-term complications — including the possibility of erectile dysfunction. Infectious disease expert Dr. Dena Grayson joined LX News with a warning not to let our guards down as we wait for a vaccine.

How to Stay Safe

Anyone can get COVID-19. Here are three simple ways the CDC says you can lower your risk: