Maryland to Lift Capacity Limits on Restaurants, Churches But Masks Still Required

Maryland will lift some restrictions on restaurants, bars, religious facilities and gyms starting Friday, but several safety precautions will remain in place, the governor announced.

Capacity limits on indoor and outdoor dining will be lifted Friday at 5 p.m., Gov. Larry Hogan said at a news conference Tuesday. Masks and physical distancing will still be required, and patrons must be seated.

Individual counties may choose to keep restrictions in place.

Capacity limits also will be lifted at the following establishments: retail businesses, religious facilities, fitness centers, personal services and indoor recreational establishments, e.g. casinos, bingo halls, bowling alley and skating rinks.

Large indoor and outdoor venues such as concert venues, theaters, sporting venues and conference facilities will be able to operate at 50% capacity, which is an increase.

