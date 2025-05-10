Laurel Mainstreet Festival Parade canceled after propane explosion; festival continues

The city of Laurel in Maryland has cancelled its Mainstreet Festival parade after a propane explosion just before the street festival was scheduled to begin at 9 a.m., the city said.

The festival itself continued after a delay, beginning at 11 a.m., the city said in a statement.

One person, a vendor, was injured in the explosion. They were taken to the hospital for treatment of their injuries, which are not known. No other injuries were reported.

City of Laurel

The details of why the propane explosion occurred were not immediately shared, but according to the city, it took place during vendor setup. A witness told News4 that someone at the vendor's stand kick over something near the propane, and added that people were able to run away before the explosion happened.

Photos released by the city show a column of flame shooting into the sky from the intersection of 4th and Main Street, along with a large cloud of billowing gray smoke. Vendor tents can be seen along the sides of the street in front of the fire.

Another photo from the city shows the aftermath of the fire, which burned the fabric of the vendor tent clear away, leaving behind only the metal frame of the tent poles and some melted and singed fabric scraps.

The fire took place near a food and beverage tent. Condiment bottles were visible on the table in front of the bare metal frame and what look like outdoor grills clumped behind the table.

City of Laurel

The fire was quickly contained after the explosion, and Baltimore Gas and Electric (BGE) crews were on site to asses the situation and ensure public safety, the city said.

As a result of the explosion, the city canceled the festival's parade. Foot traffic for the festival was rerouted while BGE investigated.

"We understand the disappointment this may cause and are prioritizing safety," the city said in a statement.

The Laurel Mainstreet Festival is an annual event that brings local entertainment, food, vendors, music and activities together for a day on the city's main street. Main Street in the city is typically "closed to vehicular traffic between Route 1 South and 7th Street, allowing thousands of people to stroll up and down Main Street and enjoy numerous food vendors, bands and arts and crafts."

The festival is scheduled to end at 4 p.m.