The Weekend Scene: Free picks for Mother's Day, embassy open houses and more to do around DC

Remember to show some love to the moms, nurses and teachers in your life! Deals are everywhere to help you mark National Nurses Week and Teacher Appreciation Week … or simply treat yourself. Below, we’ll share some free things to do on Mother’s Day, too.

Free picks for Mother’s Day

The best gift you can give mom is your time. Take her out for Mother's Day forest bathing, a magic show or drag brunch for a special treat. Or, give her a gorgeous hat and head to Pimlico’s Mother’s Day at the Races in the lead-up to The Preakness.

But if you want a low-fuss, free outing to accompany your other plans, check out these options.

Bethesda Fine Arts Festival

Sat. and Sun., Woodmont Triangle

Fine art from 120 of the country’s top artists and live entertainment will fill Bethesda’s Woodmont Triangle for two days. If you come hungry, you can enjoy local restaurants on-site or nearby.

Parking is free at the public garage on Auburn Avenue.

Art market and movie

Sun., National Harbor

Drop by Spring Into Art, the Mother’s Day arts and crafts show, which opens at noon, before seeing a free screening of "The Wild Robot" at 6 p.m. The DreamWorks movie about a robot who adopts an orphaned baby goose is all but guaranteed to make mom (and everyone) tear up.

Mom's Day Out

Sat., 1-4 p.m., The Boro Park in Tysons

Freebies at The Boro’s celebration include a mini bouquet for the first 100 guests, Fit4Mom classes beginning at 1:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m., lemonade from Flower Child and DermaGlow skincare consultations, giveaways and samples.

Shop for last-minute gifts at a local vendor pop-up while kids enjoy DIY card-making and frame decorating, plus glitter tattoos, a bubble artist and live music. You can also take an Insta-worthy family picture at their spring photo installation.

More weekend highlights

EU Open House

Sat., 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., various locations

A weekend getaway to Europe is within reach, no passport or plane ticket required.



Two dozen embassies are set to open their doors Saturday to share culture and traditions. Some will offer the chance to win a trip, and many embassies plan to give away samples of food, beer or wine.



Expect security screenings, and bring an ID in case you need it to enter. We also advise packing light – leave large bags at home if possible.

Pro tips: Plan to visit a few embassies that are near each other (here’s a map). Most are along Massachusetts Avenue, between Dupont Circle and the Naval Observatory.

Embassy tours are super popular, so try visiting some off-the-beaten-path locations. For example, the Czech Republic and Hungary are located near Rock Creek Park, about a mile from the Van Ness Metro station.



Every embassy is worth checking out, but here are four highlights.

Czech Republic : Mark the 80 years since World War II ended by exploring artifacts (including Jeeps!) from that era. Stay to enjoy live music, fashion, a crime-fighting canine demonstration, Czech food and the original Pilsner beer. (Across the street, the Embassy of Hungary has plans for folk music, dancing, wine, food and kids’ activities).

: Mark the 80 years since World War II ended by exploring artifacts (including Jeeps!) from that era. Stay to enjoy live music, fashion, a crime-fighting canine demonstration, Czech food and the original Pilsner beer. (Across the street, the Embassy of Hungary has plans for folk music, dancing, wine, food and kids’ activities). EU Delegation, Belgium, Malta : The trio is teaming up at 2175 K Street NW with plans to share food, including freshly baked waffles!

: The trio is teaming up at 2175 K Street NW with plans to share food, including freshly baked waffles! Ukraine House : Try Ukrainian music, dance and food, then settle in to learn to make holubtsi (stuffed cabbage), Motanka dolls and Petrykivka art.

: Try Ukrainian music, dance and food, then settle in to learn to make holubtsi (stuffed cabbage), Motanka dolls and Petrykivka art. France and Germany: The European powers are coming together at Germany’s embassy with activities for all ages.

The event is part of a month-long celebration of the District’s international community called PassportDC. Several embassies host exhibits you can visit at other times. See more here.

Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) Celebration

Sat., noon to 4 p.m., Mason District Park in Annandale

Celebrate the AAPI community at Mason District Park with lion and dragon dances, performances, crafts, a parade and more.

IlluminAsia: Arts and Culture Festival

Various events all month long

What better time to take a guided tour in the Smithsonian National Museum of Asian Art?

Asia After Dark with poetry, comedy and music is officially sold out, but some events may be available on a first-come, first-served basis. It's this Friday from 5 to 9:30 p.m.

RSVPs are still open for Asia After Dark - Storytelling Through Performance on May 30.

Maryland's first lady offers a preview of a new festival and new events for the Preakness. News4's Tommy McFly reports.

Preakness 150 Festival

Events begin Thurs., various locations in the Baltimore area

🔗 Details

If you thought the 150th Preakness Stakes was just a day or two of horsing around, think again.

First Lady of Maryland Dawn Moore told Tommy why the Kentucky Derby got her excited about all the extra events this year accompanying the big race – plus, which local designer she chose to create her Preakness look.

Free and family-friendly events include the Annual George “Spider” Anderson Music and Arts Festival on Saturday and the Maryland Horse Farm Tour on Sunday.

Even the Maryland Craft Beer Festival in Frederick is hitching their wagon to the middle jewel of the Triple Crown.

"The (R)evolution of Steve Jobs" is an opera that explores the life of Apple creator Steve Jobs and includes electronica in the production. News4's Jummy Olabanji talks to the two leads about what it's like to tell the tech mogul's story in this way.

‘The (R)evolution of Steve Jobs’ opera

Through Sat., The Kennedy Center, $45+

🔗 Details

The Grammy-winning opera explores the life of Apple co-founder Steve Jobs and includes electronica in the production. News4's Jummy Olabanji talks to the two leads about what it's like to tell the tech mogul's story in this way.

“Steve Jobs was really the innovator of innovators,” actor John Moore said. “People underestimate how impactful he was … It’s not the man that did a thing. It’s what he set in motion.”

Concerts this weekend

Roger Clark Miller, 7 p.m. Friday, Rhizome, $15-$20

A post-punk guitar god and founding member of American indie rock pioneers Mission of Burma, his solo guitar ensembles are avant garde fusion, touching on rock but living in experimentation. He plays/manipulates several guitars, looping them to create his one-man ensemble sound. Details.

Christopher Owens, 7 p.m. Friday, Songbyrd, $25/$30

The frontman of the short-lived-but-much-acclaimed band Girls went almost a decade without releasing a solo album before last year’s “I Wanna Run Barefoot Through Your Hair.” His mellow garage rock still draws from classic pop and early rock but moves deeper into the ‘70s. Details.

Pretty Bitter, 9:30 p.m. Saturday, Quarry House Tavern, $19.84

Shoegaze/emo band is right in the middle of a vibrant alt/indie rock scene going strong in D.C. in recent years. Catchy, heartfelt songs lean toward dreamy ‘90s indie. Details.

Things to do in D.C.

National Arboretum extended hours: Fri., Open until 8 p.m., Northeast D.C., free

Mother's Day Celebration with Donnie McClurkin: Fri., 8 p.m., CareFirst Arena in Southeast D.C., $70+

EU Open House: Sat., 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., various locations, free

Hula Hoop class and crafting: Sat., 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., National Museum of Women in the Arts, $20-$25

Mother’s Day Cake and Sip: Sun., Creative Grounds DC in Northwest D.C., $67.50 – $153

DC Mother’s Day 5k & 10k: Sun., 7 a.m., Georgetown, $40-$55

The Ultimate Mother's Day Drag Brunch: Sun., 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., THRōW Social in Northeast, $25-$500

Last chance - “animationland” at the National Children’s Museum: Through May 11, included with admission (recommended for kids 6 to 12)

Things to do in Maryland

Preakness 150 Festival: Festival events begin Thurs., various locations in the Baltimore area

Movies on the Potomac - "Wicked": Thurs., 7 p.m. Natioanl Harbor, free

The Big Bounce America - World’s Largest Bounce House: May 10 to 25, Rosecroft Raceway in Fort Washington, $32-$45

Bethesda Fine Arts Festival: Sat. and Sun., Woodmont Triangle, free

Fine Day Fair: Sat. and Sun., Chevy Chase Lake Terrace in Chevy Chase, $25+

Takoma Flea: Sat., 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Grant Avenue between Carroll and Hancock avenues, free

Maryland Craft Beer Festival: Sat., noon to 5 p.m., Carroll Creek Linear Park in Frederick, $20-$65

Halfway to Halloween at Laurel's House of Horror: Sat., Laurel, $26.50+

Takoma Porch Festival: Sat., 2-6 p.m., Takoma Park area, free

Salute the Sunset - United States Navy Band Commodores: Sat., 7-8 p.m., National Harbor, free

Spring Into Art - Mother’s Day arts and crafts show: Sun., noon to 6 p.m., American Way Outdoor Park at National Harbor, free

The 4th Annual George “Spider” Anderson Music and Arts Festival: Sat., 1-6 p.m., Baltimore (4801 Park Heights Ave - Park Heights and Oakley Avenue), free

Movies on the Potomac - "The Wild Robot": Sun., 6-8 p.m., National Harbor, free

Things to do in Virginia

Jazz @ Met: Thursdays, 4:30-6:30 p.m., Metropolitan Park in Arlington, free

Herndon Rocks - Friday Night Live! with Under the Covers: Fri., 6:30 p.m., Herndon Town Green, free

NOVA's Largest Pickle & Grilled Cheese Festival: Sat. and Sun., Mustang Sally Brewing in Chantilly, $5 entry free on Saturday or free on Sunday

Second Saturday sungazing and stargazing: Sat., Steven F. Udvar-Hazy Center in Chantilly, free (parking $15 for daytime sungazing but free for stargazing)

Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) Celebration: Sat., noon to 4 p.m., Mason District Park in Annandale, free

27th Annual Eagle Festival: Sat., 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Mason Neck State Park in Lorton, free (visitors must park offsite and shuttle to the festival)

Del Ray Artisans Spring Art Market: Sat., 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Mount Vernon Recreation Center in Arlington, free

Mother’s Day Flower Market: Sun., 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Hotel Indigo Old Town Alexandria, free entry

Mom's Day Out at The Boro Tysons: Sat., 1-4 p.m., The Boro Tysons, free

Mother's Day Magic: Sat. (5 p.m. and 8 p.m.) and Sun. (2 p.m. and 5 p.m.), The Ritz-Carlton Pentagon City, $70+

Mother's Day Forest Bathing: Sun., 10 a.m. to noon, Potomac Overlook Regional Park, free

NVA Thai Market: Sun., Annandale, free entry

Want to know what's up for your weekend? Sign up for The Weekend Scene, our newsletter about events, experiences and adventures for you and for your family around the DMV.