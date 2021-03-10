FAQ: DC's New COVID-19 Vaccine Pre-Registration Site Opening Wednesday

The District's new vaccination pre-registration system opens at 8 a.m. Wednesday, replacing a portal that crashed as thousands of people tried to book appointments.

The new system allows you to submit information, then you will receive a text, call or email when it’s time to book your appointment.

What's a pre-registration?

When you pre-register, you're telling DC Health that you're interested in getting a vaccine. When it's your turn, you'll get contacted to book an appointment.

How can I pre-register?

You can visit vaccinate.dc.gov or call 1-855-363-0333 (8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday to Friday or 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday).

If you’re using the website, you may be routed to a virtual “waiting room” for a brief time. There's no need to refresh the page — just wait for your turn.

Who can pre-register today?

D.C. officials have asked only people who are currently eligible for shots to pre-register. That includes D.C. residents 65 and older, people with qualifying medical conditions and essential workers. This is supposed to prevent the site from crashing.

You can submit your information to DC Health at any time, officials say.

The order in which you register does not affect when you are selected. It will be based on your qualifying factors and where you live.

But once you pre-register, be patient, Mayor Muriel Bowser says. It could be days, weeks or months before residents get their chance to book an appointment.

“We do not have enough vaccines for everyone who wants it. It will remain this way for months,” Bowser said.

Will pre-registering early get me a vaccine sooner?

D.C. says no. Vaccine appointments will be offered based on individuals' eligibility, not when they pre-register.

Must I pre-register for a vaccine?

If you want a vaccine and are in an eligible group, you should pre-register to get a shot from D.C.

Once pre-registered, how do I book an appointment?

Keep an eye on your phone and email.

Once you’re chosen, you’ll be sent a link to get your appointment. Then, you’ll have 48 hours to sign up before the link expires.

The first sets of invitations to book appointments are set to go out Friday and Monday.

After that, look out for them on Thursday and Sunday mornings at 10 a.m. If there are extra appointments, they’ll go out Tuesdays at 10 a.m.

What if I miss the link?

If you miss the link, then you’re back in the pre-registration line. You’ll get another chance to book.

But if you’re sent a link three times and you don’t book an appointment, you will be deleted from the pre-registration system. That means you must go pre-register again and start the process from scratch.

How will the vaccines be allotted across different groups?

Here’s what D.C. says about the process for selecting how can book a vaccine appointment:

“Eligible individuals will be selected through a process that randomizes those who have registered, according to the following breakdown:

20% go to DC residents in priority zip codes who are 65 and older

20% go to DC residents in any zip code who are 65 and older

20% go to DC residents in priority zip codes who are 18-64 with a qualifying medical condition

20% go to DC residents in any zip code who 18-64 with a qualifying medical condition

10% go to DC residents in priority zip codes who are members of an eligible workforce who are 18 and older

10% go to members of an eligible workforce who are 18 and older, regardless of home address

When Could I Get the Vaccine?

