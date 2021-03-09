Reunion

Maryland EMT Reunites With Grandma After Year by Giving Her COVID Vaccine

“I said, ‘Hi, I love you.’ He just gave me a hug"

By Pat Collins and NBC Washington Staff

reunion
As seen on NBC Washington

Maryland grandmother Shirley Donaldson used to see her grandson almost every day. She took care of him from the time he was three months old until he went off to school. 

But she hadn’t seen him for more than a year because of the risks of the COVID-19 pandemic. 

The 90-year-old enjoyed a sweet reunion with her grandson on Tuesday — when he gave her a COVID-19 vaccine. 

Local

Spotsylvania County 11 mins ago

Two Young Men Killed, 3 Hurt in Spotsylvania Crash

COVID-19 29 mins ago

Maryland to Lift Capacity Limits on Restaurants, Churches But Masks Still Required

Get the latest news on COVID-19 delivered to you. Click here to sign up for our coronavirus newsletter.
Download our NBC Washington app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Mike Rechen, 28, works as an EMT with the Montgomery County fire department. His grandmother said she was elated to see him at a vaccine site at Richard Montgomery High School in Rockville.

“I said, ‘Hi, I love you.’ He just gave me a hug,” she said. 

Rechen has administered hundreds of vaccines, but he said his hands shook when his own grandmother was his patient. 

“It’s been hard. It’s been really hard,” Donaldson said about not getting to see Rechen or other family members for so long. 

Once the entire family can be together again, they plan to celebrate. 

“We’ll celebrate my 90 years and all the times we missed,” Donaldson said. 

This article tagged under:

ReunionRockvillecovid-19 vaccine
Coronavirus Pandemic COVID-19: Data, Charts & Maps Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Inequality in America Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds U.S. & World Health NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us