Maryland Launches Statewide COVID Vaccine Preregistration Site

Maryland has launched a statewide system allowing residents to preregister for a COVID-19 shot at one of five mass vaccination sites.

Residents can preregister now at covidvax.maryland.gov or 1-855-MD-GOVAX (1-855-634-6829).

Preregistering lets the state know you’re interested in getting a vaccine at one of the mass vaccination sites, including Six Flags America in Prince George's County and the Regency Furniture Stadium in Southern Maryland. After preregistering, you’ll be notified once an appointment is available.

“This list allows us to prioritize our vaccine supply and will allow us to contact you through your preferred method once you become eligible to schedule an appointment,” a video released by Gov. Larry Hogan says.

Maryland is currently preregistering phase 1 eligible recipients, including residents 65 and older, health care providers, teachers and certain other essential workers.

To preregister, you’ll need to complete a form that asks for information including your name, contact info, eligibility status and necessary accommodations.

The questionnaire will also ask you to pick two preferred vaccination sites.

After preregistering, the state will inform you when you can book an appointment.

Preregistering sooner doesn’t mean you’ll get a vaccine sooner: Vaccinations will be given based on eligibility and available supply.

You can also get a vaccine elsewhere, even after you preregister. When the state contacts you to book a vaccine appointment, you can tell them that you already got one.

The new, statewide system asks more specific questions than county health departments, according to a press release. County health departments have been invited to send their data to the state system.