Coronavirus in DC, Maryland, Virginia: What to Know on July 19

With coronavirus cases now rising at a faster pace than last month, residents of the capital region are trying to adopt a routine while still weary future.

The U.S. as a whole reported a record-breaking number of new infections on Thursday. D.C., Maryland and Virginia are also trending upwards.

The latest trends are causing even greater uncertainty among educators and parents as plans are rolled out for the next school year. Teachers are expressing concern over how everyone can return to the classroom safely.

"Frankly, we feel like right now we're receiving a lot of mixed messages," said Christopher Lloyd, the president of the Montgomery County Education Association said.

Some parents are reconsidering their child's schooling altogether. Many are worried about public schools' ability to start the school year off smoothly and some are looking for private or homeschool options, the News4 I-Team found.

"I mean, pretty much everybody I know is considering it," said Colleen Ganjian, an education consultant who just enrolled her third-grader in private school.

In an unscientific News4 poll, 46% of parents said they were considering homeschooling their kids amid the pandemic.

The stress of coping with work and taking care of children is a massive toll on many.

“People are just hanging on by a fingernail. The endlessness of it is leading people to have a constant refrain in their head of ‘I can’t handle this. This is impossible,’” said Paige Trevor, the certified parent educator in the D.C. area.

Here are some child care resources and coping tips as the pandemic drags on.

What the Data Shows

The virus continues to slam communities of color harder in many areas.

On Sunday, 925 new cases were reported in in Maryland and 1,070 in Virginia.

D.C. has not yet released data for Sunday July 19.

In Montgomery County, local health officials say the data is showing a concerning trend: Cases are rising specifically in the Latino community, which accounts for 74% of new infections.

The positivity rate has also increased to 37% among Hispanic residents. The county says it will expand testing in high-impact zip codes, has created a response team for the community and makes free space available for anyone who cannot quarantine at home.

In the District, where about 40% of residents are Black, coronavirus patients are 49% African-American. Among coronavirus deaths, 74% are Black.

Still, D.C. has some encouraging news: After a spike in coronavirus community spread over the holiday weekend, it has declined for four straight days.

The map below shows the number of coronavirus cases diagnosed per 1,000 residents.

Schools Plan for Fall

Schools are starting to detail their plans for the fall. Here's an overview of what we know:

How to Stay Safe

There are ways to lower your risk of catching coronavirus. Here are the CDC guidelines.

Anyone over the age of 2 should wear a mask or face covering. Keep it over your nose and mouth.

Wash your hands often. When you do, scrub with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. As a backup, use hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.

Avoid close contact with anyone who lives outside your home. That means staying six feet away from anyone outside your circle, even if you're wearing masks.

Always cover coughs and sneezes.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces.

