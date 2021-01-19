Coronavirus in DC, Maryland, Virginia: What to Know on Jan. 19

The race against the coronavirus has taken a new turn. As more mutations continue popping up, and as the pace of vaccinations slow due to low supply, the more likely it is that a variant that can elude current tests could emerge.

“We need to do everything we can now ... to get transmission as low as we possibly can,” said Harvard University’s Dr. Michael Mina. “The best way to prevent mutant strains from emerging is to slow transmission.”

All COVID-19 vaccination appointments in Prince George's County are booked until Feb. 9, County Executive Angela Alsobrooks announced at a press conference Tuesday morning.

The county will now require preregistration to ensure that Prince George's residents are getting vaccinated, Alsobrooks said.

#NEW:All Prince George’s County, MD Covid vaccine appointments are booked until February 9th, a large number of those registered live outside the county. The county will now require preregistration to ensure more people who live and work in Prince George’s are getting vaccinated. pic.twitter.com/34q6ZYrRY7 — Tracee Wilkins (@TraceeWilkins) January 19, 2021

Maryland moved into Phase 1B of vaccinations on Monday.

Marylanders age 75 and older, all residents at long-term care facilities, and teachers and education staff are all eligible to receive vaccinations.

Virginia is also reporting shortages of COVID-19 vaccination doses. Several jurisdictions have stopped taking appointments for shots.

Arlington County Board Chair Matt de Ferranti announced Monday that the county’s ability to inoculate those eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine is also limited only by the availability of supply.

“Today Arlington will be inoculating 900 Arlington County teachers, after inoculating 900 on Saturday,” de Ferranti said. “We have the capacity to do at least 2,000 doses per day or 14,000 per week, and we can do more if we were assured a greater supply."

On Monday, Fairfax County school staff began receiving vaccinations at the Inova Fairfax Hospital. This week, Inova reported it only received half of the vaccine allocation it requested.

"We've got capacity," says Melanie Massiah-White, Inova's chief pharmacy officer. "If we had additional vaccine I would welcome all of Northern Virginia here to vaccinate them."

Northern Virginia Bureau Chief Julie Carey reports on school staff in Fairfax County receiving COVID-19 vaccinations.

D.C. has closed COVID-19 testing at all fire houses as well as Judiciary Square until after Inauguration Day. All test sites will be closed on Inauguration Day.

Nearly 1,500 new COVID-19 vaccination appointments opened up to D.C. residents 65 or older on Monday at 9 a.m., the District's health department announced. The appointments were also available to any D.C. health care worker.

Eligible residents can go here to try to set up an appointment: coronavirus.dc.gov/vaccinatedc.

Vaccination Portals by County As vaccinations in our region ramp up, here's a look at local portals residents can use to sign up for vaccination appointments or sign up to receive alerts. Washington, D.C. signups – vaccinate.dc.gov

– vaccinate.dc.gov Maryland signups – www.marylandvax.org/ and covidvax.maryland.gov

– www.marylandvax.org/ and covidvax.maryland.gov Virginia information – www.vdh.virginia.gov/covid-19-vaccine/

– www.vdh.virginia.gov/covid-19-vaccine/ Montgomery County – www.montgomerycountymd.gov/covid19/vaccine/

Prince George's County – www.princegeorgescountymd.gov/3730/COVID-19-Vaccination

Howard County – www.howardcountymd.gov/Departments/Health/MM-Alerts-and-Recalls/COVID-19-Vaccine

Anne Arundel County – aahealth.org/covid-19-vaccine-faq/

Fairfax County – www.fairfaxcounty.gov/health/novel-coronavirus/vaccine

City of Alexandria – www.alexandriava.gov/health/info/default.aspx?id=119270

Loudoun County – www.loudoun.gov/covid19vaccine

Prince William County – coronavirus.pwcgov.org/vaccine-information/ & VDH

To get a better idea of when you'll be eligible to receive a vaccine, use our tool below.

When Could I Get the Vaccine?

Answer the questions to calculate your risk profile and see where you fall in your county's and state's vaccine lineup. This estimate is based on a combination of vaccine rollout recommendations from the CDC and the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine.

A new study has found that as COVID-19 vaccines roll out, they are disproportionately reaching white populations before Black and other minority communities.

As COVID-19 vaccines roll out, a study has found that they are disproportionately reaching white populations before Black and other minority communities. One of the authors of the Business Insider report, senior healthcare reporter Shelby Livingston, joined LX News to discuss the difference in vaccination rates, and the questions it raises about racial equity.

What the Data Shows

Seven-day averages have fallen for a week straight in Maryland and for four consecutive days in D.C. In Virginia, the seven-day average fell after Monday's record high.

The seven-day averages in D.C., Maryland and Virginia, are currently at 262, 2,548 and 4,279, respectively.

D.C. reported 226 new cases and four additional deaths Tuesday. Maryland reported 1,972 new cases and 53 additional lives lost. Virginia had 3,427 new cases and 42 deaths.

Hospitalizations rose slightly to 2,823 in Virginia and 1,875 in Maryland. In D.C. 273 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19.

More than 586,000 people in the D.C. region have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Nearly 70,000 people have been vaccinated with both doses.

Although COVID-19 treatments have improved and a vaccine is on the way, even a mild case of the virus can cause long-term complications — including the possibility of erectile dysfunction. Infectious disease expert Dr. Dena Grayson joined LX News with a warning not to let our guards down as we wait for a vaccine.

