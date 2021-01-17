Coronavirus in DC, Maryland, Virginia: What to Know on Jan. 17

Virginia reported more new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday than on any other day since the pandemic began.

The commonwealth announced 5,375 new cases. Twenty-one more people died.

Nearly 1,500 new COVID-19 vaccination appointments will open up to D.C. residents 65 or older on Monday at 9 a.m., the District's health department announced Friday. The appointments will also be available to any D.C. health care worker.

Eligible residents can sign up here: coronavirus.dc.gov/vaccinatedc.

D.C.’s vaccination scheduling portal went down Saturday morning, temporarily preventing residents from scheduling appointments to get their shots.

The city was set to make 4,309 coronavirus vaccination available to residents of Wards 1, 4, 5, 7, and 8 who are age 65 and older or who work in a health care setting, D.C. announced Friday.

The website was back up and running within a few hours, and D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser apologized for the technical difficulties. All appointments were quickly filled.

My office has already received several constiuent complaints this morning about technical difficulties with the COVID-19 vaccine portal. @_DCHealth is working with the @OCTODC to resolve the issues. We will provide any updates that we receive from DC Health. pic.twitter.com/G6729LETz9 — Kenyan McDuffie (@kenyanmcduffie) January 16, 2021

D.C. Council Member Brianne Nadeau said the council will discuss the technical issues at an oversight hearing next week.

“The D.C. government is not responsible for there only being the limited amount of vaccine,” Nadeau said in a written statement. “We do need the systems that we have in place to work for our residents.”

What the Data Shows

More than a half-million people in the D.C. region have been vaccinated against COVID-19.

Virginia reported 5,375 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, the largest single-day increase since the pandemic began. Twenty-one more Virginians died the virus.

D.C. reported 314 new cases and three additional deaths. Maryland reported 2,414 new cases and 25 additional lives lost.

Hospitalizations are at 1,821, down from a recent high point on Monday, 1,957.

Seven-day averages remained level in D.C. and Maryland but jumped significantly in Virginia because of Sunday's 24-hour case increase.

Hospitalizations remained stable across the D.C. region Sunday.

Local Coronavirus Headlines

How to Stay Safe

