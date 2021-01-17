Coronavirus in DC, Maryland, Virginia: What to Know on Jan. 17

Virginia reported more new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday than on any other day since the pandemic began.
The commonwealth announced 5,375 new cases. Twenty-one more people died.
Nearly 1,500 new COVID-19 vaccination appointments will open up to D.C. residents 65 or older on Monday at 9 a.m., the District's health department announced Friday. The appointments will also be available to any D.C. health care worker.
Eligible residents can sign up here: coronavirus.dc.gov/vaccinatedc.
D.C.’s vaccination scheduling portal went down Saturday morning, temporarily preventing residents from scheduling appointments to get their shots.
The city was set to make 4,309 coronavirus vaccination available to residents of Wards 1, 4, 5, 7, and 8 who are age 65 and older or who work in a health care setting, D.C. announced Friday.
The website was back up and running within a few hours, and D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser apologized for the technical difficulties. All appointments were quickly filled.
D.C. Council Member Brianne Nadeau said the council will discuss the technical issues at an oversight hearing next week.
“The D.C. government is not responsible for there only being the limited amount of vaccine,” Nadeau said in a written statement. “We do need the systems that we have in place to work for our residents.”
Vaccination Portals by County
As vaccinations in our region ramp up, here's a look at local portals residents can use to sign up for vaccination appointments or sign up to receive alerts.
- Washington, D.C. signups– vaccinate.dc.gov
- Maryland signups – www.marylandvax.org/ and covidvax.maryland.gov
- Virginia information – www.vdh.virginia.gov/covid-19-vaccine/
- Montgomery County – www.montgomerycountymd.gov/covid19/vaccine/
- Prince George's County – www.princegeorgescountymd.gov/3730/COVID-19-Vaccination
- Howard County – www.howardcountymd.gov/Departments/Health/MM-Alerts-and-Recalls/COVID-19-Vaccine
- Anne Arundel County – aahealth.org/covid-19-vaccine-faq/
- Fairfax County – www.fairfaxcounty.gov/health/novel-coronavirus/vaccine
- City of Alexandria – www.alexandriava.gov/health/info/default.aspx?id=119270
- Loudoun County – www.loudoun.gov/covid19vaccine
- Prince William County – coronavirus.pwcgov.org/vaccine-information/ & VDH
What the Data Shows
More than a half-million people in the D.C. region have been vaccinated against COVID-19.
Virginia reported 5,375 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, the largest single-day increase since the pandemic began. Twenty-one more Virginians died the virus.
D.C. reported 314 new cases and three additional deaths. Maryland reported 2,414 new cases and 25 additional lives lost.
Hospitalizations are at 1,821, down from a recent high point on Monday, 1,957.
Seven-day averages remained level in D.C. and Maryland but jumped significantly in Virginia because of Sunday's 24-hour case increase.
Hospitalizations remained stable across the D.C. region Sunday.
Local Coronavirus Headlines
- Three members of the House have announced that they have tested positive for COVID-19, including Rep. Brad Schneider, of Illinois, Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman, of New Jersey, and Rep. Pramila Jayapal, of Washington – all Democrats.
- Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan's proposed economic relief package would provide $750 for qualifying families if approved by state legislators.
- Maryland reported its first two confirmed cases of the U.K. variant of COVID-19.
- D.C. residents age 65 and older, teachers and several categories of essential workers will be able to make appointments this month to receive a COVID-19 vaccine, officials say.
- More than 1,400 long-term care facilities in Virginia are expected to receive doses of the coronavirus vaccine in the coming weeks.
- Two D.C. friends got a lucky break while in Giant Food in D.C.: When someone didn't show up for their vaccination appointment, the pharmacist asked a man and his friend if they wanted to get the Moderna shot.
- Virginia reported another record day for new coronavirus infections, and that surge is putting even more pressure on hospitals in the commonwealth already pushed to the brink.
- Among the industries hit hardest by the pandemic has been performance venues like theaters and nightclubs, but help is on the way after President Donald Trump signed the new relief bill.
- New figures from the Virginia Department of Corrections show that two inmates and one staff member who tested positive for the coronavirus have died in recent days.
- The high level of coronavirus cases is putting stress on Northern Virginia hospitals — and the health care professionals who work there.
- The stress of the pandemic is a grind. A data analysis from the American Dental Association shows a surge in cases of teeth grinding, clenching and cracking during the COVID-19 crisis. The increases are striking and potentially costly and painful for sufferers.
- A professor is using the trust Black Americans have in barbers to make them more comfortable with taking the COVID-19 vaccine.
- A rapid antigen test might seem like a great idea when you're in a hurry and don't have time to wait a few days for results, but those tests are really designed for people with COVID-19 symptoms and in asymptomatic patients can deliver false positive results.
- Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan announced measures to boost the number of available health care workers and plan for more hospital beds.
- COVID-19 numbers continue to paint a dire picture for Black Americans, and there is an ongoing effort in the Black community to increase testing.
Reopening Tracker
- A judge upheld Montgomery County, Maryland's ban on indoor dining.
- D.C. has suspended indoor dining until 5 a.m. on Jan. 15, Mayor Muriel Bowser said in a press release.
- Virginia instituted a curfew and a stricter mask mandate.
- Maryland tightened restrictions on businesses, bars and restaurants.
- All Smithsonian museums and the National Zoo are closed because of rising COVID-19 cases.
- Hours before some Fairfax County students were set to return to in-person learning, the school district said that they needed to delay the plan.
- Courts throughout Maryland remain partially shut down due to the pandemic.
- Prince George's County tightened restrictions and required masks to be worn outdoors.
