Coronavirus in DC, Maryland, Virginia: What to Know on Jan. 17

Here's what to know about the coronavirus data, resources and reopenings across the D.C. area

By NBC Washington Staff

Virginia reported more new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday than on any other day since the pandemic began. 

The commonwealth announced 5,375 new cases. Twenty-one more people died.

Nearly 1,500 new COVID-19 vaccination appointments will open up to D.C. residents 65 or older on Monday at 9 a.m., the District's health department announced Friday. The appointments will also be available to any D.C. health care worker.

Eligible residents can sign up here: coronavirus.dc.gov/vaccinatedc.

D.C.’s vaccination scheduling portal went down Saturday morning, temporarily preventing residents from scheduling appointments to get their shots.

The city was set to make 4,309 coronavirus vaccination available to residents of Wards 1, 4, 5, 7, and 8 who are age 65 and older or who work in a health care setting, D.C. announced Friday.

The website was back up and running within a few hours, and D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser apologized for the technical difficulties. All appointments were quickly filled.

D.C. Council Member Brianne Nadeau said the council will discuss the technical issues at an oversight hearing next week.

“The D.C. government is not responsible for there only being the limited amount of vaccine,” Nadeau said in a written statement. “We do need the systems that we have in place to work for our residents.”

Vaccination Portals by County

As vaccinations in our region ramp up, here's a look at local portals residents can use to sign up for vaccination appointments or sign up to receive alerts.

To get a better idea of when you'll be eligible to receive a vaccine, use our tool below.

When Could I Get the Vaccine?

Answer the questions to calculate your risk profile and see where you fall in your county's and state's vaccine lineup. This estimate is based on a combination of vaccine rollout recommendations from the CDC and the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine.

For a more detailed breakdown of who is included in each priority group, see this methodology.
Source: the Vaccine Allocation Planner for COVID-19 by Ariadne Labs and the Surgo Foundation
Interactive by Amy O’Kruk/NBC

What the Data Shows

More than a half-million people in the D.C. region have been vaccinated against COVID-19.

Virginia reported 5,375 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, the largest single-day increase since the pandemic began. Twenty-one more Virginians died the virus.

D.C. reported 314 new cases and three additional deaths. Maryland reported 2,414 new cases and 25 additional lives lost.

Hospitalizations are at 1,821, down from a recent high point on Monday, 1,957.

Seven-day averages remained level in D.C. and Maryland but jumped significantly in Virginia because of Sunday's 24-hour case increase.

Hospitalizations remained stable across the D.C. region Sunday.

Although COVID-19 treatments have improved and a vaccine is on the way, even a mild case of the virus can cause long-term complications — including the possibility of erectile dysfunction. Infectious disease expert Dr. Dena Grayson joined LX News with a warning not to let our guards down as we wait for a vaccine.

How to Stay Safe

Anyone can get COVID-19. Here are three simple ways the CDC says you can lower your risk: 

  • Wear a snug-fitting mask that covers your nose and mouth. 
  • Avoid being indoors with people who are not members of your household. The more people you are in contact with, the more likely you are to be exposed to COVID-19. If you are indoors with people you don’t live with, stay at least six feet apart and keep your mask on. 
  • Wash your hands often, especially after you have been in a public place.
