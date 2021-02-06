coronavirus DMV Daily Update

Coronavirus in DC, Maryland, Virginia: What to Know on Feb. 6

Here's what to know about the coronavirus data, resources and reopenings across the D.C. area

By NBC Washington Staff

Hundreds of people were set to get their COVID-19 shots Saturday at a mass vaccination site at Six Flags America in Prince George’s County.

Maryland Deputy Gov. Boyd K. Rutherford was set to tour the site, which can offer up to 1,800 shots a day. Soon, officials hope to give 6,000 vaccinations a day there.

COVID-19 Appointments Canceled Ahead of Snowstorm

St. Mary’s County Health Department’s drive-thru COVID-19 testing sites will be closed and the COVID-19 vaccine clinic cancelled on Monday, Feb. 8, the health department announced Saturday.

A"ll individuals with registered appointments for the vaccination clinic on February 8, 2021 will be rescheduled to Tuesday, February 9, 2021 at the same time and location of their original appointment," the health department said.

Montgomery County Teachers Must Wait for Vaccines

The push to return students to the classroom in Montgomery County could face a new hurdle: Teachers and staff may now have to wait weeks for a vaccine.

Officials made 4,500 initial doses available to the school district, but now the Department of Health and Human Services says it may not be able to deliver those shots for five weeks.

“The demand for vaccinations far exceeds the currently available supply,” the department said in a letter released Friday.

Some teachers have gotten their shots, though it’s unclear how many. Staff can get vaccinated on their own from health care providers outside the school district.

The vaccinated population in D.C. may be overestimated in this map because some non-residents who work in D.C. are included in the totals.

What the Data Shows

Coronavirus cases continue to trend down throughout the D.C. area, with seven-day averages falling below the levels seen around Christmas.

D.C. counted 243 new cases on Saturday and seven more residents died from the virus.

Maryland had 1,500 new diagnoses and 41 more deaths.

Virginia had the largest jump in cases, 3,193 — the second-highest number this week. Nineteen more residents died.

Hospitalizations declined in D.C., Maryland and Virginia.

Vaccination Portals by County

As vaccinations in our region ramp up, here's a look at local portals residents can use to sign up for vaccination appointments or sign up to receive alerts.

To get a better idea of when you'll be eligible to receive a vaccine, use our tool below.

Local Coronavirus Headlines

Reopening Tracker

Although COVID-19 treatments have improved and a vaccine is on the way, even a mild case of the virus can cause long-term complications — including the possibility of erectile dysfunction. Infectious disease expert Dr. Dena Grayson joined LX News with a warning not to let our guards down as we wait for a vaccine.

How to Stay Safe

Anyone can get COVID-19. Here are three simple ways the CDC says you can lower your risk: 

  • Wear a snug-fitting mask that covers your nose and mouth. 
  • Avoid being indoors with people who are not members of your household. The more people you are in contact with, the more likely you are to be exposed to COVID-19. If you are indoors with people you don’t live with, stay at least six feet apart and keep your mask on. 
  • Wash your hands often, especially after you have been in a public place.
