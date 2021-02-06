Coronavirus in DC, Maryland, Virginia: What to Know on Feb. 6

Hundreds of people were set to get their COVID-19 shots Saturday at a mass vaccination site at Six Flags America in Prince George’s County.

Maryland Deputy Gov. Boyd K. Rutherford was set to tour the site, which can offer up to 1,800 shots a day. Soon, officials hope to give 6,000 vaccinations a day there.

COVID-19 Appointments Canceled Ahead of Snowstorm

St. Mary’s County Health Department’s drive-thru COVID-19 testing sites will be closed and the COVID-19 vaccine clinic cancelled on Monday, Feb. 8, the health department announced Saturday.

A"ll individuals with registered appointments for the vaccination clinic on February 8, 2021 will be rescheduled to Tuesday, February 9, 2021 at the same time and location of their original appointment," the health department said.

Montgomery County Teachers Must Wait for Vaccines

The push to return students to the classroom in Montgomery County could face a new hurdle: Teachers and staff may now have to wait weeks for a vaccine.

Officials made 4,500 initial doses available to the school district, but now the Department of Health and Human Services says it may not be able to deliver those shots for five weeks.

“The demand for vaccinations far exceeds the currently available supply,” the department said in a letter released Friday.

Some teachers have gotten their shots, though it’s unclear how many. Staff can get vaccinated on their own from health care providers outside the school district.

What the Data Shows

Coronavirus cases continue to trend down throughout the D.C. area, with seven-day averages falling below the levels seen around Christmas.

D.C. counted 243 new cases on Saturday and seven more residents died from the virus.

Maryland had 1,500 new diagnoses and 41 more deaths.

Virginia had the largest jump in cases, 3,193 — the second-highest number this week. Nineteen more residents died.

Hospitalizations declined in D.C., Maryland and Virginia.

