Coronavirus in DC, Maryland, Virginia: What to Know on Dec. 26

Here's what to know about the coronavirus data, resources and reopenings across the D.C. area

By NBC Washington Staff

Giant will be among the District's first retailers to administer Moderna's coronavirus vaccine.

As soon as Saturday, health care employees who work in senior group homes can be vaccinated at Giant Pharmacies as part of the District’s Phase 1A rollout, the retailer said.

“We are confident our pharmacies and trusted pharmacists will be prepared to do our part in keeping our communities safe and healthy,” Paul Zvaleny, Director of Pharmacy Operations at Giant, said in a press release.

The DC Health department will make appointments and let eligible people know when they can get their shots.

Thousands of vaccine doses have been distributed to D.C., including 12,000 from the federal government and 8,000 from the state of Maryland.

What the Data Shows

D.C. delayed released data from Dec. 24 until the day after Christmas, "out of respect for the health professionals who have worked tirelessly throughout the pandemic," according to D.C.'s COVID-19 digital hub.

Six more residents, including a 97-year-old man, have died from COVID-19. Another 274 residents tested positive for the virus on Thursday, the city said.

Maryland has reported 4,712 new coronavirus cases since Thursday. Hospitalizations have fallen to 1,685.

Vaccine doses have been given to 18,789 Marylanders so far, including 3,676 in the National Capital Region.

Virginia reported 1,105 new cases on Saturday, which brought down the seven-day rolling average of cases to 2,788.  The holiday may have impacted the number of positive cases counted.

Virginia reported 2,187 coronavirus hospitalizations on Saturday, a decline from the record-high number of coronavirus hospitalizations on Christmas Eve.

A total of 43,043 people in Virginia have received their first vaccine dose. Fairfax County leads the pack, with 3,658 shots given to residents so far.

Local Coronavirus Headlines

Reopening Tracker

Although COVID-19 treatments have improved and a vaccine is on the way, even a mild case of the virus can cause long-term complications — including the possibility of erectile dysfunction. Infectious disease expert Dr. Dena Grayson joined LX News with a warning not to let our guards down as we wait for a vaccine.

How to Stay Safe

Anyone can get COVID-19. Here are three simple ways the CDC says you can lower your risk: 

  • Wear a snug-fitting mask that covers your nose and mouth. 
  • Avoid being indoors with people who are not members of your household. The more people you are in contact with, the more likely you are to be exposed to COVID-19. If you are indoors with people you don’t live with, stay at least six feet apart and keep your mask on. 
  • Wash your hands often, especially after you have been in a public place.
