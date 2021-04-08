Coronavirus in DC, Maryland, Virginia: What to Know on April 8

What the Data Shows

Nearly 3,000 people across D.C., Maryland and Virginia tested positive for COVID-19 in the last day and hospitalizations are up across the region.

Virginia reported the region’s highest number of new cases, 1,496, and the seven-day average grew to 1,060.

More than one-third of residents have received a vaccine dose and 19.2% are fully vaccinated. Local health departments are the leading vaccinators with 1.3 million doses delivered, followed by pharmacies (1 million).

Maryland’s seven-day average fell by 41 cases, reaching 1,271, an encouraging sign. The coronavirus has been spreading more rapidly in Maryland for weeks, and it's too early to tell if the trend is starting to turn around.

Maryland reports about 32% of residents have gotten the first dose of a vaccine. However, there are disparities between counties.

Talbot County leads with 40.5% of residents having a first dose. Montgomery County is at about 35% and Prince George’s is in the bottom five at 24.1%.

D.C. reported 170 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday and the seven-day average grew to 120.

The District says it has fully or partially vaccinated 23% of residents. About 12% have been fully vaccinated.

Key Charts and Graphs

