coronavirus DMV Daily Update

Coronavirus in DC, Maryland, Virginia: What to Know on April 8

Here's what to know about COVID-19 data, vaccinations and reopenings for D.C., Maryland and Virginia

By NBC Washington Staff and Associated Press

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

What the Data Shows

Nearly 3,000 people across D.C., Maryland and Virginia tested positive for COVID-19 in the last day and hospitalizations are up across the region.

Download our NBC Washington app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Virginia reported the region’s highest number of new cases, 1,496, and the seven-day average grew to 1,060.

covid vaccine

COVID Vaccine Side Effects: Why Do Some Get Them and What Does it Mean?

coronavirus

CDC Says Variant From the UK Is Now the Most Common Strain Circulating in the U.S.

More than one-third of residents have received a vaccine dose and 19.2% are fully vaccinated. Local health departments are the leading vaccinators with 1.3 million doses delivered, followed by pharmacies (1 million).

Maryland’s seven-day average fell by 41 cases, reaching 1,271, an encouraging sign. The coronavirus has been spreading more rapidly in Maryland for weeks, and it's too early to tell if the trend is starting to turn around.

At a rally Wednesday people voiced their concerns as another local school district heads back to in-person learning. News4's Jackie Bensen.

Maryland reports about 32% of residents have gotten the first dose of a vaccine. However, there are disparities between counties.

Talbot County leads with 40.5% of residents having a first dose. Montgomery County is at about 35% and Prince George’s is in the bottom five at 24.1%.

D.C. reported 170 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday and the seven-day average grew to 120.

The District says it has fully or partially vaccinated 23% of residents. About 12% have been fully vaccinated.

Local Coronavirus News

Key Charts and Graphs

The vaccinated population in D.C. may be overestimated in this map because some non-residents who work in D.C. are included in the totals.

Vaccination Portals by County

As vaccinations in our region ramp up, here's a look at local portals residents can use to sign up for vaccination appointments or sign up to receive alerts.

coronavirus Feb 14

CDC Director Warns States Against Dropping Mask Mandates Amid Concern About Covid Mutations

coronavirus Mar 10

A Year After the Pandemic Struck, the U.S. Economy Is Still Struggling But Coming Around Quickly

coronavirus Mar 10

Covid Relief Bill Changes Tax Rules Midseason. What to Know About Filing an Amended Return

Although COVID-19 treatments have improved and a vaccine is on the way, even a mild case of the virus can cause long-term complications — including the possibility of erectile dysfunction. Infectious disease expert Dr. Dena Grayson joined LX News with a warning not to let our guards down as we wait for a vaccine.

How to Stay Safe

Anyone can get COVID-19. Here are three simple ways the CDC says you can lower your risk: 

  • Wear a snug-fitting mask that covers your nose and mouth. 
  • Avoid being indoors with people who are not members of your household. The more people you are in contact with, the more likely you are to be exposed to COVID-19. If you are indoors with people you don’t live with, stay at least six feet apart and keep your mask on. 
  • Wash your hands often, especially after you have been in a public place.
Get the latest news on COVID-19 delivered to you. Click here to sign up for our coronavirus newsletter.

This article tagged under:

coronavirus DMV Daily UpdatecoronavirusCOVID-19Coronavirus in DC Area
Coronavirus Pandemic COVID-19: Data, Charts & Maps Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Inequality in America Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds U.S. & World Health NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us