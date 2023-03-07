Cherry Blossom Watch: Tidal Basin Cherry Trees Halfway to Peak Bloom

The cherry trees at the Tidal Basin have entered the third of six stages of their blooming cycle -- florets extended -- the National Park Service (NPS) announced Tuesday.

The blossoms reached their second stage -- florets visible -- March 1 and stage one on Feb. 23.

Up next: peduncle elongation. (Peduncle is the stalk that bears flower or fruit.)

We're halfway to peak bloom! The cherry blossoms have reached florets extended, the 3rd of 6 stages.

🌸🌸🌸/🌸🌸🌸

Follow along online: https://t.co/h04Gu0ksc1 #Cherryblossom #BloomWatch #WashingtonDC pic.twitter.com/boGIUX9Bcd — National Mall NPS (@NationalMallNPS) March 7, 2023

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

Storm Team4 Meteorologist Amelia Draper predicted the cherry trees will reach peak bloom March 15-20.

NPS has predicted the blossoms' peak bloom as March 22-25.

Peak bloom is defined as when 70% of the blossoms on the Yoshino cherry trees along the Tidal Basin have bloomed, according to the NPS.

The National Cherry Blossom Festival takes place March 20- April 16 in D.C.