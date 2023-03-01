Spring Bucket List: 40+ Festivals and Fresh Things to Do Around Washington DC

March is here, the cherry blossoms are growing toward peak bloom and the sun is setting after 6 p.m. — spring has sprung in the Washington, D.C., area.

End your winter hibernation and kick spring into high gear with these festivals, reopenings and new things to do in D.C., Maryland and Virginia.

2023 DC Independent Film Festival — March 1 to 5

In addition to screenings of narrative, documentary, animated and short films, the DC Independent Film Festival will offer seminars and workshops with industry professionals.

The Black Experiences short film program on Sunday, March 5, will include three short films with DMV ties ("East of the River," "Freetown," and "Amor"). "Millstone" features an all-Deaf cast including Daniel Durant from the Oscar-winning film "CODA."

You can buy a festival pass (ranging from $45 to $105) or tickets to individual screenings at Landmark's E Street Cinema and The Miracle Theatre.

Black Girls Rock! Fest — March 2-5

Get ready for four days of music at Black Girls Rock! Festival "honoring the creative genius of Black women,” the Kennedy Center says. The headline event is the BGR! Concert on Saturday featuring Alice Smith, Estelle and Jade Novah — but you'll also find free performances on the Millennium Stage, nightly DJ parties and more.

“Into the Woods” — through March 19

This classic musical is at the Kennedy Center, Broadway stars included. Did you know breakout star Kennedy Kanagawa — the actor behind “It Cow” Milky White — is from Northern Virginia?

"Philip Guston Now" — March 2 to Aug. 27

Phillip Guston is considered one of the greatest modern painters, and this traveling exhibit will bring more than 200 paintings and drawings from dozens of collections to the National Gallery of Art. The D.C. exhibit is set to include 30 exclusive pieces and a special showing of drawings inspired by Richard Nixon. The highly-anticipated exhibit’s arrival in D.C. has been postponed twice: Once due to the pandemic, and again so curators could reframe artworks depicting KKK members. NGA senior curator Harry Cooper will offer an introduction to the exhibit on Sunday, March 5 at noon.

National Gallery Nights & First Saturdays — March 4 and 9; April 1 and 13; May 6 and 11

The National Gallery of Art’s themed, Thursday soirees this season include (S)heroes (March 9), Garden Party (April 13) and Homegrown (May 11). Free tickets become available at noon one week before each event. New in 2023, the NGA will host “First Saturdays” on March 4, April 1 and May 6 featuring a more relaxed version of the National Gallery Nights events — no registration required.

Swingers Crazy Golf Navy Yard — March 10

You may know this indoor mini golf course’s Dupont location — but you’ll have twice the opportunity to putt when Swinger’s second D.C. location opens.

DC Chocolate, Wine & Whiskey Festival — March 11

Have a sweet tooth? Make your way to the DC Chocolate, Wine, and Whiskey Festival on March 11. Held in the National Union Building, the festival will offer decadent treats — from sweet hand-rolled truffles to premium wines and whiskies.

PIXELBLOOM: Timeless Butterflies — March 11 to June 11

ARTECHOUSE’s sixth annual cherry blossom digital art installation brings you into a world bursting with butterflies and blooms. Adult tickets cost $25.

Blossom Pedal Boats — March 11

The pedal boats return to the Tidal Basin on Saturday, March 11. Each boat can hold up to four people (with a weight limit of 500 pounds). A one-hour rental costs $38 on weekdays and $40 on weekends. Bookings are available into October.

If kayaking is more your speed, check out cherry blossom tours from Thompson Boat Center in Georgetown and The Wharf Boathouse beginning March 24.

Smithsonian National Zoo Bird House — opens March 13

The Smithsonian’s National Zoo and Conservation Biology Institute will reopen its Bird House after a six-year, $69 million renovation. The new and improved, 30,000-sqaure-foot space will be the largest zoo exhibit to feature migratory birds across the Americas. The National Zoo requires free timed entry passes.

“Jagged Little Pill” — March 14-26

The musical powered by Alanis Morrissette’s bangers will be at The National Theatre.

D.C. Environmental Film Festival — March 16 to 26

Returning for its 31st edition, the D.C. Environmental Film Festival aims to showcase films that inspire viewers to protect the environment.

Ireland at the Wharf — March 18

The Wharf’s St. Patrick’s Day celebration includes bagpipers, traditional Irish performers — and plenty of Guinness, whisky and Irish coffees for the 21+ crowd.

Harlem Globetrotters — March 18

The legendary trick basketball team is coming to Capital One Arena — doors will open at noon.

Circle of Life Dedication — March 19

The Congressional Cemetery is officially opening its “living monument to nature,” a green space with 60 linden trees, a stone walking path and benches. The park is designed to look like a compass rose — and will provide a special vantage point to track the sun’s path on the spring and fall equinoxes, plus the summer and winter solstices. The dedication will begin with a drum line parade led by Batalá Washington DC.

Cherry Blossom Festival — March 20 to April 16

While the Tidal Basin cherry blossom blooms are the star of D.C.’s biggest spring celebration, fun is flourishing before and after peak bloom. Pedal boat along the Tidal Basin, tour Petal Porches and snack on cherry blossom-themed treats.

Mark your calendars for the Blossom Kite Festival (March 25), a cherry blossom 5K and 10-mile run (April 1-2), Petalpalooza (April 8), the parade (April 15), Sakura Matsuri – Japanese Street Festival (April 15) and the Anacostia River Festival (May 20).

Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band — March 27

The Boss is coming to Capital One Arena for one night only.

Philippe Petit at the National Building Museum — March 23

French high wire artist Philippe Petit — famed for walking between the Twin Towers — will perform 50 feet above the ground in the National Building Museum’s stately Great Hall in Wonder on the Wire. Tickets start at $300.

Afrofuturism: A History of Black Futures — Opens March 24

The Black Panther costume worn by Chadwick Boseman in the Marvel films is one of the big highlights of the National Museum of African American History and Culture’s expansive exhibit on Afrofuturism (Here’s a primer on the concept of Afrofuturism).

Ay-Ō's Happy Rainbow Hell — March 25 to Sept. 10

Japanese-born artist Ay-Ō (pronounced eye-o) won a global reputation as the "Rainbow Artist" for his colorful prints and tactile experiences. The Smithsonian says this exhibit at the Arthur M. Sackler Gallery will be the first in the U.S. dedicated to Ay-Ō's work. In case the title didn’t tip you off: Some work may not be suitable for all audiences, the museum says.

Cherry Blossom Wine & Beer Festival — March 25 and April 1

Toast to cherry blossom season with live music, unlimited samples of 100+ wines, craft beers and ciders, plus full pours of Hook Hall larger at the National Union Building.

Washington Spirit Home Opening — March 26

Washington Spirit’s home opener at Audi Field is set for Sunday, March 26. Also: D.C. United’s schedule features seven home matches this spring — all on Saturdays.

Washington Nationals Opening Day — March 30

The Nationals will host the Atlanta Braves in D.C. for Major League Baseball’s Opening Day on Thursday, March 30.

Cherokee Days Festival — March 31 to April 2

Three federally recognized Cherokee tribes — Cherokee Nation, United Keetoowah Band of Cherokee Indians and the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians — will share music, pottery, storytelling, weaponry, crafting and more at The National Museum of the American Indian.

Bloomaroo — April 1

The Wharf’s own cherry blossom party will come with art, live music and fireworks. Expect family-friendly activities and beer gardens at the District Pier.

Leesburg Flower and Garden Festival — April 15 to 16

Historic Downtown Leesburg is set to host two days of live entertainment (including a children’s stage), the People’s Choice Landscape Competition, plus lots of vendors selling flowers, plants and gardening supplies. It’s free and open to the public.

XFL — through April 22

With the Super Bowl in the rear-view mirror, football fans can check out Washington’s XFL team, the D.C. Defenders. The team’s home turf is at Audi Field.

National Cannabis Festival — April 22

2 Chainz, Juicy J and Free Nationals are set to headline the National Cannabis Festival concert on Saturday, April 22, but this festival says it has much more planned — including the East Coast’s largest cannabis exhibitor fair, the National Cannabis Championship and plenty of munchies.

Filmfest DC — April 19 to 30

The longest-running and largest film festival returns to D.C. Stay tuned for details on which films will be screened.

Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival — April 28 to May 7

Cherry trees aren’t the only blossom game in the DMV! Centered in Winchester, Virginia, the Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival includes two parades, a carnival, wine fest, sports tournaments, beauty pageants and more over 10 days.

Project GLOW — April 29 to 30

Get your glow sticks ready! Zeds Dead, Gorgon City, Tiësto and dozens of other electronic acts are descending on the RFK Festival Grounds for this two-day music festival.

Celtic Festival of Southern Maryland — April 29

Head to Leonard, Maryland, to celebrate the heritage of the Celtic nations: Ireland, Scotland, Wales, Isle of Man, Brittany, Cornwall and Galicia/Asturias.

Something in the Water — April 28 to 30

Pharrell’s music festival is headed back to Virginia Beach this year. The lineup hadn’t been announced by March 1, but the 2022 festival in D.C. had big names including SZA, 21 Savage, Justin Timberlake and Ashanti.

Virginia Tulip Festival — Three weeks in April

Burnside Farms cultivates field upon field of the quintessential spring flower — perfect for some selfies before picking your own tulips to bring home. Check back for dates.

The Dr. Seuss Experience — April 13 to June 30

Oh, the places you’ll go! Enter the world of Dr. Seuss at this immersive experience in Tysons Corner Center. Tickets start at $38 for kids and $43 for adults.

Dentzel Carousel — April 29

Glen Echo Park’s historic Dentzel Carousel will be open Wednesdays through Sundays until Aug. 28.

Asian Pacific American Heritage Festival — May 1 to 13

The National Museum of Asian Art is marking its 100th anniversary with its first festival marking Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month.

On May 13, Singer-songwriters Eric Nam and Raveena will perform on stage at the Smithsonian’s Arts and Industries Building, and the show will be broadcast onto the National Mall and Freer Plaza. You’ll find many more chances to celebrate Asian culture through art, performance, film, food and more.

National Cathedral Flower Mart — May 5-6

In addition to the huge plant sale, Flower Mart visitors can enjoy international floral displays, ride an antique carousel and watch free performances.

Around the World Embassy Tour — May 6

Journey around the world without your passport. More than 50 embassies are set to open their doors so you can learn about different cultures — and get some international snacks if you’re lucky. It’s part of the month-long Passport DC program.

M3 Rock Festival — May 6 to 7

Styx, Kix, Warrant, Extreme and more are set to turn up their amps at Merriweather Post Pavilion.

EU Open House — May 13

Enjoy the art, culture, food and film specifically for countries in the European Union. Details for 2023 are expected soon.

Washington Mystics — season begins May 19

The WNBA season begins on Friday, May 19, with the Washington Mystics facing New York Liberty at the Entertainment and Sports Arena. Also: Take your shot to cheer on the Wizards — the NBA’s regular season ends April 9.

Mount Vernon Spring Wine Festival & Sunset Tour — May 19-21

Sip wine and tour George Washington’s estate after hours. Mount Vernon’s wine festivals often sell out, so plan ahead (tickets go on sale March 6).

