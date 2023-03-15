Things to Do DC

Something in the Water: Pharrell, Lil Wayne, Kid Cudi Performing at 2023 Festival

Something in the Water takes place April 28 to 30 in Virginia Beach

By Allison Hageman

There’s a Something in the Water lineup, but it's not swimming in the Potomac River like Lorde.

The lineup for its 2023 return to Virginia Beach was released Wednesday on social media. Pharrell’s Phriends, Mumford & Sons, Lil Wayne and more are set to perform at the festival running April 28 to 30.

Check out the full Something in the Water 2023 lineup here:

The lineup includes several music genres, like country star Maren Morris, EDM DJ Skrillex, indie pop singer Remi Wolf and genre-bending Grace Jones. D.C.’s Wale will also be performing.

Something in the Water, Day 3 on April 28, 2019, in Virginia Beach City. (Photo Brian Ach/Getty)

The festival is presented by Walmart. Details on stages and their locations have yet to be released. Photos from the 2019 festival in Virginia Beach show performances at the beach.

Tickets are currently on sale. General admission starts at $399.

The 2022 festival was held Juneteenth weekend on Independence Avenue in D.C. Pharrell announced the festival was returning to Virginia Beach in November but did not give a reason.

