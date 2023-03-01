Cherry Blossom Watch: DC's Cherry Trees Enter Stage 2

Say hello to the beginning of March and the feeling of Spring. D.C.’s cherry trees have entered stage two of their blooming cycle, the National Park Service (NPS) announced Wednesday.

The blossoms reached their “florets visible” phase the same day as the official peak bloom prediction announcement. The trees reached stage one on Feb. 23.

“The cherry trees have progressed to florets visible, the 2nd of 6 stages. Depending on the weather, peak bloom should be around 3 weeks away!” @NationalMallNPS tweeted.

The cherry trees have progressed to florets visible, the 2nd of 6 stages. Depending on the weather, peak bloom should be around 3 weeks away!

The blossoms have a six-phase blooming cycle. NPS has predicted the blossoms' peak bloom as March 22-25 this year.

Peak bloom is defined as when 70% of the blossoms on the Yoshino cherry trees along the Tidal Basin have bloomed, according to the NPS.

The National Cherry Blossom Festival takes place March 20- April 16 in D.C.