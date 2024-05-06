Two die in crash of small plane that took off from Manassas airport

Two people were killed Sunday morning in the crash of a twin-engine plane that took off from Manassas Regional Airport in Virginia on the way to South Carolina.

The plane crashed into a densely wooded area in Fluvanna County, Virginia, shortly before 9 a.m., according to state police.

Callers told 911 they saw a low-flying plane and then heard what sounded like an explosion. The Fluvanna County Sheriff's Office, Virginia Conservation Police and Virginia State Police responded and found a burning plane in the woods off of Miles Jackson Road. Several fire companies rushed to the scene to put out the fire.

The people who died were the pilot and the plane's only passenger, police said. Authorities were still in the process of notifying their families, so their identities have not yet been released. Their bodies were being taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Richmond.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

The plane was privately owned, police said. It was not immediately known what type of aircraft it was, but an image of the wreckage shared by state police showed it was a small plane.

There was a light rain at the time of the crash.

State police, the FAA and the NTSB are investigating.