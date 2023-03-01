Spring is such a gorgeous time in the nation’s capital and the iconic cherry blossoms at the Tidal Basin bring visitors from across the world.

The Yoshino cherry trees have already produced buds, so when can we expect peak bloom?

Cherry Blossom Peak Bloom Prediction

Last week, the National Park Service announced the trees were already in stage one of six – one of the earliest dates ever for the trees to start blooming.

Peak bloom is declared when 70% of the blossoms are out.

Our peak bloom projection is for March 15-20.

The National Park Service will announce its peak bloom prediction later Wednesday.

How Storm Team4 Predicts Peak Bloom

With the changing climate, we’ve seen peak bloom move up from around April 6 between 1931 and 1960 to around April 1 in more recent years.

The weather plays a big role in the blossoms blooming. This winter was the third warmest on record, and the trees never went dormant.

Moving forward, warmer-than-normal temperatures will help speed the blossoms along.

There’s a possibility of cooler temperatures one-to-two weeks from now, according to the Climate Prediction Center. That could slow down the blooms.

But with a few warm days and based on the exceptional warmth we’ve had so far this year, 2023 could feature one of the earlier peak blooms on record.

