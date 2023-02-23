Washington DC

Blossom Watch Begins: DC Cherry Trees Reach Stage 1

The Yoshino cherry trees around DC's Tidal Basin displayed green buds on a record-warm day

By Gina Cook

NBC Universal, Inc.

Thursday's unusually warm weather has apparently kicked D.C.'s cherry trees into blooming mode.

Green buds are popping out of the beloved Yoshino cherry trees around the Tidal Basin, marking the first stage toward seeing those fluffy, pale pink blossoms.

Temperatures reached a record 81° Thursday afternoon at DCA, beating the previous record of 78° set on Feb. 23 in 1874. Baltimore also broke its 1874 record of 78° to hit 79°, and Dulles reached 80° — breaking a record of 77° in 2017.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Washington DCCherry Blossomstidal basin
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate Coronavirus Pandemic See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Submit a tip The Scene 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
About NBC4 Washington Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us