Blossom Watch Begins: DC Cherry Trees Reach Stage 1

Thursday's unusually warm weather has apparently kicked D.C.'s cherry trees into blooming mode.
Green buds are popping out of the beloved Yoshino cherry trees around the Tidal Basin, marking the first stage toward seeing those fluffy, pale pink blossoms.
Temperatures reached a record 81° Thursday afternoon at DCA, beating the previous record of 78° set on Feb. 23 in 1874. Baltimore also broke its 1874 record of 78° to hit 79°, and Dulles reached 80° — breaking a record of 77° in 2017.
