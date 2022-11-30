Iconic Disney Characters Named Grand Marshals of National Cherry Blossom Parade

We might still be waiting for the first snow of the year, but we're already looking ahead to the National Cherry Blossom Festival — and this year, it will come with a little extra magic from Disney.

Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse will serve as grand marshals of the National Cherry Blossom Festival Parade along Constitution Avenue on April 15, local officials and festival sponsors said Tuesday.

Officials also unveiled official festival artwork designed by Orlando Quevedo. Quevedo’s applied his magical realism style to a scene familiar to many people in D.C.: A view of the Jefferson Memorial and the Tidal Basin framed by pink flowers and tree branches.

The artwork is available for purchase as a poster, and giclee prints are up for auction.

The 2023 festival will be held from March 20 through April 16.

