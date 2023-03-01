National Park Service to Reveal Cherry Blossom Peak Bloom Prediction

March is here, and the cherry blossom watch is already on!

The National Park Service is set to reveal their prediction for the peak blooming period for the Yoshino cherry trees surrounding the Tidal Basin on Wednesday.

National Cherry Blossom Festival leaders, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser, NPS and other local leaders are set to give an update at 11 a.m. Watch the press conference live on this page.

Storm Team4 forecasts peak bloom will occur March 15 to 20 — just before the start of the National Cherry Blossom Festival.

The NPS peak bloom prediction is a secret until the big reveal — but spokesperson Mike Litterst said the warm weather means it’s likely that peak bloom will occur earlier than the average date of April 4.

“I think the trees are just as confused as we are,” Litterst said.

Winter was so unusually warm that the cherry trees never reached dormancy — which is usually a factor in the calculations of when peak bloom will occur, Litterst said.

“We had sort of an arbitrary starting point, which was a challenge,” Litterst said. “We’re also seeing the effects of these crazy swings in temperature and weather.”

What to Know About Cherry Blossom Peak Bloom

Peak bloom is when 70% of the Yoshino cherry trees around the Tidal Basin show open blossoms.

The Yoshino cherry trees have already produced buds, entering the first stage on Thursday, Feb. 23. It was the earliest green bud stage in over a decade.

Weather plays a large role in determining when the cherry blossoms reach peak bloom — so keep an eye on the forecast to make your peak bloom plans!

Peak bloom typically lasts for several days.

