The Weekend Scene: What to do in the DC area, Sept. 12-15

Happy weekend!

Fall festival season is in full swing, but let's start with some furry and fun news.

We’re so grateful to everyone who shared their pets with us for our challenge supporting Clear the Shelters, and absolutely thrilled to share the top dog who astounded our judges with their smarts.

You may not be surprised to hear that this year's champion, retired police dog Phoenix, is good at following commands. But she's also so good at finding her toys! She knows her 14 favorite toys by name, and will happily fetch the right one on command. You really have to see it to believe it!

In other animal news… who else has noticed the “pandas are coming” signs on Metro?

Basil the one-eyed Virginia opossum is still our zoo animal obsession, but we can’t wait to have D.C.’s unofficial mascots back.

The zoo is staying tight-lipped about panda plans but already confirmed Pandamonium 2024. We’ll keep you posted.

4 things to know for this weekend

Weekend highlights

Cirque du Soleil: “OVO"

Through Sun., Capital One Arena, $49+

🔗 Details

Cirque du Soleil's bug-themed show is filled with astounding stunts, dazzling costumes and plenty of laugh-out-loud moments. Tumblers, trapeze artists, contortionists and all sorts of acrobats entrance audiences of all ages.

Solheim Cup

Through Sun., Gainesville, $65 and up for adults

🔗 Details

Whether you’re an avid golf watcher or love a party with a side of putting, check out the Solheim Cup and root for Team USA.

The Solheim Cup is at Valhalla Golf Club in Gainesville, Virginia, where Team USA will take on Europe. It’s the first time the golf tournament is in the D.C. area, and Tommy got a sneak peek of the festivities.

There are many ways to experience it. Practice round tickets sell for as low as $1 for kids ($65 for adults), or you can go super (SUPER) premium.

Fun fact: The U.S. has won ten of the last 17 Solheim Cups!

“Jaja's African Hair Braiding”

Through Oct. 13, Arena Stage in Southwest D.C., starting at $20 on TodayTix for Theatre Week

🔗 Details

The Tony-winning comedy “Jaja’s African Hair Braiding” kicked off its national tour at D.C.'s Arena Stage. Set in Harlem, New York, the play follows the day in the life of several braiders as their boss, Jaja, gets married. Director Whitney White and wig designer Nikiya Mathis told our friend Jummy Olabanji about the community that comes with Black hair salons and the amount of care that goes into haircare.

You can grab discount tickets for as low as $20 on TodayTix.

Free pick

Dvořák Dreams: An Installation by Refik Anadol

Through Sept. 24, Kennedy Center REACH

🔗 Details

What does the work of Czech composer Antonín Dvořák LOOK like?

This large-scale visualizer at The Kennedy Center brings music into the visual realm. Refik Anadol used artificial intelligence algorithms and data to create this visualizer.

The exhibit will be on display at the REACH until Sept. 24. See it from 4 p.m. to midnight Monday to Thursday, and noon to midnight on Fridays and Saturdays.

Concerts this weekend

The dB’s, 7:30 p.m. Friday, The Atlantis, $25

An incredible opportunity to see one of the classic bands of ‘80s college rock live and up close. Brilliant, jangly power pop. Details.

American Aquarium, 6:30 p.m. Friday, Union Stage, $25+

Wistful and earnest alt-country from Raleigh, North Carolina. B.J. Barham is trying to make you cry, but his lyrics are just as likely to make you laugh. Details.

DeVotchKa, 8 p.m. Saturday, Black Cat, $32

The Denver band behind the “Little Miss Sunshine” soundtrack – except for “Superfreak” and those Sufjan Stevens songs – tour for the 20th anniversary of classic LP “How It Ends.” The group with the burlesque background is known for incorporating almost as many traditional genres as it does instruments – a lot. Details.

Common and Pete Rock, 7 p.m. Sunday, 9:30 Club, $75

Two hip-hop legends – respectively one of the best rappers and one of the best producers to come up in the ‘90s – collaborated for an LP this year, “The Auditorium, Vol. 1.” Details.

Things to do in D.C.

Cirque du Soleil: “OVO”: Through Sun., Capital One Arena

Sunset Cinema at The Wharf: “My Old Ass”: Thurs., 7 p.m., The Wharf’s Transit Pier, free

Live! At The Library: Film Costume Ball: Thurs., Sept. 12, 6-9 p.m., Library of Congress, free but RSVP required

The 1924: A Science Speakeasy: Fri., 6-9 p.m., National Academy of Sciences in Northwest D.C., $20

Nationals 1924 Championship Centennial Weekend: Fri., Sat. and Sun.

Don't Tell Comedy: Fri., various venues, $25

Walking Town free tours throughout the District: Sept. 14-21, free

Celebrate Petworth: Sat., Sept. 14, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., 800 block of Upshur Street NW in D.C., free

Celebrate Van Ness Main Street: Sat., 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., Connecticut Avenue NW between Van Ness and Nebraska, free

Library of Congress Family Day: Hispanic Heritage Month: Sat., 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Thomas Jefferson Building - Great Hall, free

Paramount+ & NPF Present: "Forrest Gump" at the National Mall: Sat., lawn opens at 5 p.m., movie begins at dusk, National Mall near Smithsonian Metro Station and 9th Street, free

Dancing Queens Drag Brunch: Sun., 10 a.m. and 1 p.m., Roof Terrace Restaurant at the Kennedy Center, $98.91 per guest + tax

Washington Spirit vs. Houston Dash: Sun., 1 p.m., Audi Field

Washington Mystics vs.Atlanta Dream: Sun., 3 p.m., Entertainment and Sports Arena

Things to do in Maryland

The Great Frederick Fair: Sept. 13-21, Frederick, Maryland, $8 in advance or $10 at the gate for adults, free for kids under 10

FYI: Carnival rides and grandstand shows cost extra

Washington Ukrainian Festival: Sept. 13-15, St. Andrews Ukrainian Orthodox Cathedral (15100 New Hampshire Ave, Silver Spring), $20 (Saturday and Sunday) or $15 (Sunday only)

Maryland Seafood Festival: Sept. 14-15, Sat. and Sun., Sandy Point State Park in Annapolis, $15+ (kids 12 and under can go for free with a paying adult)

Acoustics & Ales: Fri., 5-7:30 p.m., North Four Corners Local Park in Silver Spring, free entry

Kunta Kinte Heritage Festival: Sat., Sept. 14, Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis, free entry, parking is $10 in advance, $15 day of

In The Streets festival: Sat., 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., downtown Frederick, Maryland, free entry

Latinas in Aviation Global Festival: Sat., College Park Aviation Museum, free

DC Polo Society | End of Summer Social: Sat., Congressional Polo Club in Poolesville, Maryland, $28.45 – $35

Hispanic Festival: Sun., Sept. 15, 12:30-5:30 p.m., Lane Manor Splash Park in Hyattsville, free

Commanders vs. New York Giants: Sun., 1 p.m., Northwest Stadium in Landover

Maryland Restaurant Week: Sept. 13-22

Brushes and Beats: A Go-Go Themed Youth Paint & Sip: Sun., Arts'tination in Oxon Hill, free with RSVP

Things to do in Virginia

Cox Farms Fall Festival: Select days from Sept. 15 to Nov. 5, Centreville, $10-$25

Solheim Cup: Through Sun., Gainesville, $65 and up for adults

Dulles Day Plane Pull benefitting Special Olympics Virginia: Sat., 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Dulles International Airport (follow "event parking" signs), free

22nd Annual Alexandria Old Town Art Festival: Sat. and Sun., 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., 300 John Carlyle St. in Alexandria, free

Torpedo Factory Art Center’s 50th Anniversary: Fri. to Sun., Alexandria

Virginia Native American Festival: Sat., 10 a.m., Riverbend Park in Great Falls, $12

Falls Church Festival: Sat., 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Falls Church City Hall and Community Center, free

Fall Family Fest: Sat., noon to 4 p.m., Perch Putt rooftop in Tyson’s Corner, free ticket with registration

NOVA Family Fair: Sat., 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Vienna Volunteer Fire Department, free

Moon Festival - Tết Trung Thu at Eden Center: Sat., noon to 5 p.m., Eden Center in Falls Church, free entry

Welcoming Week Family Storytime: Sun., 2-4 p.m., 418 S Washington St. in Alexandria, free

“Encanto” characters at Shipgarten: Sun., noon to 6 p.m., McLean, free entry

