Prince George's County

Grandmother shot and killed inside Landover home

Police told the family they believe someone may have mistakenly targeted the house thinking someone else lived there, but it is still not clear what happened

By Aimee Cho, News4 Reporter

A grandmother and reverend was shot and killed inside of a Landover home while babysitting her grandchildren over the weekend.

Family members told News4 54-year-old Rev. Leslie Yvette Davis was having a sleepover for Mother's Day for her four young grandkids. Her daughters said when they came to the house Saturday afternoon to pick up the kids, two of the young kids — 6-year-old twins — were walking around the house saying “grandma had been killed,” and that is when the victim's daughters discovered her shot and killed in her bedroom.

The other two young grandkids were just 10 months and two-years-old. They were in the bedroom unharmed with their grandmother's body.

Davis’ family said they are absolutely devastated by the loss.

Police told them they believe someone may have mistakenly targeted Davis' house thinking someone else lived there, but it is still not clear what happened, and no arrests have been made.

The Prince George's County Police Department said the investigation is ongoing.

News4 spoke with Davis' daughter and mom about how they want people to remember her.

“Beautiful, kind, loving, God-fearing. It doesn't seem real,” Davis’ daughter said. “I haven't been to sleep. Can't eat. Every time I close my eyes, you know, I just see my mom how I found her. If anybody out there does know anything, I just encourage people to speak up.”

“Somebody took my baby, my first born,” Davis’ mom said. “I just don't know how to explain the hurt that I'm feeling, I really don't.”

The entire Davis family is extremely close. Davis' mom and grandmother are both still alive, and then she had kids and grandkids, which makes for five total generations. They all live near each other and love visiting and spending time together. The family told News4 they're hurting and desperately hoping for answers.

