Man hit and killed by ambulance in Ashburn

A man died after he was hit by an ambulance in Ashburn, Virginia, on Friday night, authorities say.

Michael James Singer, of Ashburn, was the victim, the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office said. He was 39.

Singer was struck by a Loudoun County Combined Fire and Rescue System ambulance in the eastbound lanes of Route 7 just west of Loudoun County Parkway, the sheriff’s office said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

News4 video shows a large response after the tragedy.

An investigation by the sheriff’s office is underway. No information was immediately released on whether the ambulance’s driver was headed to an emergency at the time of the crash.

A family member of Singer declined comment on Saturday.

Anyone with potentially relevant information is asked to contact police.

