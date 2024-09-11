Animals

Top dog revealed in Pat's Prized Pets: Gold Medal Tricks challenge

By NBC Washington Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Barking news! We have a top dog in the Pat’s Prized Pets challenge for 2024.

Dozens of News4 viewers shared their dogs, cats, birds and even a horse pulling off gold medal-worthy tricks (or simply being tricky). But one dog emerged at the front of the pack, impressing our judges with their intelligence and dedication.

📺 Watch News4 now: Stream NBC4 newscasts for free right here, right now.

Meet Phoenix!

WRC

She's six years old, and lives with her mom Tia in their Hughesville, Maryland, home.

Why did Phoenix win -- with three perfect 10s from our judges, no less?

She is very, VERY good at finding her toys.

The Scene

The most fun things to do and places to be in D.C., Maryland and Virginia

Washington DC

‘Jaja's African Hair Braiding' sheds light on importance of Black hair salons

Things to Do DC

1st Look: New DC arcade puts you in the driver's seat of a Formula One race car

Give her a specific command -- "Get your alligator!" or "Get your pink toy!" -- and her basket, and Phoenix will snuffle through and find exactly what you asked for.

How did Phoenix learn to do it? Turns out her mom Tia used to be a Metro Transit Police Officer, and served as the first female K-9 officer.

It was a tough choice. The finalists wowed with skills including speaking, tetherball and goal-keeping.

But Phoenix gets to take home the reward, a Pat's Prized Pets bowl.

We’re so grateful to everyone who shared their pets with us for the challenge that supports our annual adoption event Clear the Shelters.

Want to know what's up for your weekend? Sign up for The Weekend Scene, our newsletter about events, experiences and adventures for you and for your family around the DMV.

This article tagged under:

AnimalsClear the Shelters
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Subscribe to The 4Front Weather Changing Climate Olympics U.S. & World Politics See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene Entertainment News 4 Your Home Sports Washington Commanders
About NBC4 Washington Our news standards TV Schedule Our apps NBC4 TV Schedule Submit photos and video Submit a consumer complaint Take our survey Promotions Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us