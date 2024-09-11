Top dog revealed in Pat's Prized Pets: Gold Medal Tricks challenge

Barking news! We have a top dog in the Pat’s Prized Pets challenge for 2024.

Dozens of News4 viewers shared their dogs, cats, birds and even a horse pulling off gold medal-worthy tricks (or simply being tricky). But one dog emerged at the front of the pack, impressing our judges with their intelligence and dedication.

Meet Phoenix!

WRC

She's six years old, and lives with her mom Tia in their Hughesville, Maryland, home.

Why did Phoenix win -- with three perfect 10s from our judges, no less?

She is very, VERY good at finding her toys.

Give her a specific command -- "Get your alligator!" or "Get your pink toy!" -- and her basket, and Phoenix will snuffle through and find exactly what you asked for.

How did Phoenix learn to do it? Turns out her mom Tia used to be a Metro Transit Police Officer, and served as the first female K-9 officer.

It was a tough choice. The finalists wowed with skills including speaking, tetherball and goal-keeping.

But Phoenix gets to take home the reward, a Pat's Prized Pets bowl.

We’re so grateful to everyone who shared their pets with us for the challenge that supports our annual adoption event Clear the Shelters.

