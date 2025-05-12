Wizards lose draft lottery, fall outside top five as Mavericks win

The Washington Wizards' struggles have not been rewarded.

The franchise did not win the NBA Draft Lottery on Monday, despite being tied for the best odds to get the No. 1 pick.

The Wizards, who went 18-64 last season and haven't made the playoffs since 2021, fell to No. 6 after the drawing. The No. 1 pick, and likely rights to Duke phenom Cooper Flagg, went to the Dallas Mavericks.

Washington was tied for the best odds to land the top pick with the Utah Jazz and Charlotte Hornets, but lottery luck did not shine upon any of the three teams. Here's how the full lottery shook out:

Dallas Mavericks San Antonio Spurs Philadelphia 76ers Charlotte Hornets Utah Jazz Washington Wizards New Orleans Pelicans Brooklyn Nets Toronto Raptors Houston Rockets (via Phoenix Suns) Portland Trail Blazers Chicago Bulls Atlanta Hawks (via Sacramento Kings) San Antonio Spurs

Flagg, 18, is one of the most highly touted prospects in recent years. The forward doesn't turn 19 years old until December, yet he electrified college basketball in his lone season as a Blue Devil. Flagg won ACC Player of the Year and National Player of the Year while averaging 19.2 points, 7.5 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game.

Washington had the second-worst record last season, too, and finished second in the lottery and drafted Alex Sarr at No. 2 overall. Aside from Sarr, other young talent on the roster includes recent first-rounders Bilal Coulibaly, Bub Carrington and Kyshawn George.

The 2025 NBA Draft is set for June 25-26 in Brooklyn, New York.

