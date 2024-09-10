Can't-miss festivals this fall in DC, Maryland and Virginia

Neighborhood street festivals, fairs, cultural celebrations, Oktoberfest: Fall is the season to be out and about.

Mark your calendars for these festivals and special events in the D.C. area. We'll keep updating this list as we find more great stuff to do!

What to do in September

Cox Farms Fall Festival

Select days from Sept. 15 to Nov. 5, Centreville, $10-$25

How much fall fun can Cox Farm pack in? Corn mazes, pumpkin patches, apple picking, petting zoos and a hayride are just the beginning!

The Great Frederick Fair

Sept. 13-21, Frederick, Maryland, $8 in advance or $10 at the gate for adults, free for kids under 10

Frederick, Maryland, has a classic county fair with rides, funnel cakes and animals, plus a grandstand with music acts including Flo Rida. Heads up: Carnival rides and grandstand shows cost extra.

Alexandria Old Town Art Festival

Sat. and Sun., Sept. 14-15, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., 300 John Carlyle St. in Alexandria, free

John Carlyle Square hosts dozens of art vendors for you to peruse and enjoy.

Washington Ukrainian Festival

Sept. 13-15, St. Andrews Ukrainian Orthodox Cathedral (15100 New Hampshire Ave, Silver Spring), $20 (Saturday and Sunday) or $15 (Sunday only)

Immerse yourself in the art, food and culture of Ukraine. Some proceeds support humanitarian organizations helping people impacted by the war.

Celebrate Petworth

Sat., Sept. 14, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., 800 block of Upshur Street NW in D.C., free

Explore the best this Northwest neighborhood has to offer by checking out performances, vendors, a dog show and kids’ activities.

Falls Church Festival

Sat., Sept. 14, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Falls Church City Hall and Community Center, free

Free concerts, a children’s stage with magicians and music and beer gardens make for a fun day on Little Falls Street. Come hungry to sample from local restaurants participating in the Taste of Falls Church!

Kunta Kinte Heritage Festival

Sat., Sept. 14, Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis, Maryland, free entry, parking is $10 in advance, $15 day-of

Kunta Kinte was an enslaved person brought to Annapolis in the late 1700s but never lost sight of their home culture. Today, the festival named after them celebrates African culture with performances, craft vendors, food and more.

Maryland Seafood Festival

Sept. 14-15, Sat. and Sun., Sandy Point State Park in Annapolis, $15+ (kids 12 and under can go for free with a paying adult)

Chow down on tons of seafood right by the Chesapeake Bay.

Hispanic Festival

Sun., Sept. 15, 12:30-5:30 p.m., Lane Manor Splash Park in Hyattsville, Maryland, free

The Maryland-National Capital Park And Planning Commission’s festival for Hispanic Heritage Month includes music, activities and food for the whole family.

H Street Festival

Sat., Sept. 21, H Street Northeast in D.C., free entry

The Northeast D.C. thoroughfare is filled with live music, good eats, shopping and tons of activities for one of the District’s largest neighborhood festivals.

National Dance Day

Sat., Sept. 21, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., The Kennedy Center in D.C., free

Celebrate dance with lessons and performances at The Kennedy Center.

The World’s Largest Pickle Party

Sat., Sept. 21, Baltimore, $24.99+

Pickle lovers can unite in Baltimore for a day of sweet and sour tastings, plus music.

Unwine Festival

Sat., Sept. 28, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Upper Marlboro, $30+

Sip and savor wines while enjoying live music in Patuxent River Park.

Alexandria Oktoberfest

Sat., Sept. 28, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., John Carlyle Square, free

Raise a stein at Alexandria’s own version of Oktoberfest.

Leesburg Air Show

Sat., Sept. 28, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Leesburg Executive Airport, free

Aviation fans old and young alike will enjoy watching aircraft zip around Leesburg. Aerial performances are set to begin at 1 p.m. You can also explore aircraft right on the ground. Go here for parking and transportation information.

Clarendon Day

Sat., Sept. 28, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Arlington, Virginia, free entry

Live music, inflatables and more are on tap for the whole family across six blocks of this Arlington neighborhood.

Wheaton Arts Parade and Festival

Sun., Sept. 29, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Marian Fryer Town Plaza, free

The celebration of Montgomery County art begins with a parade, then keeps the party going at a festival at Grandview Avenue and Reedie Drive.

Aslin 9th Anniversary Beer, Music & Art Festival

Sat., Sept. 28, 1-7 p.m., Aslin Beer Company - Alexandria, Virginia, $25+ for adults

The brewery celebrates its 9th birthday with brews (including beers from guest breweries), live bands and art.

Virginia Beer Festival @ National Landing

Sat., Sept. 28, 4-9 p.m., Water Park National Landing in Arlington, Virginia, free entry

Band Relaxed Fit will play hits from the '90s and early 2000s at this inaugural beer festival.

What to do in October

Waterford Fair

Fri. to Sat., Oct. 4-6, Waterford, Virginia, single-day adult tickets $20

One of the region’s premiere juried art fairs returns just a short drive from D.C.

Oktoberfest at The Wharf

Sat., Oct. 5, Southwest Waterfront, free entry

Come for the 12th Annual Wiener 500 Dachshund Dash (a Wiener dog race!) and stay for steins of beer and polka lessons. It’s just about the closest thing you’ll find to Munich inside the Beltway!

Taste of Bethesda

Sat., Oct. 5, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Norfolk Avenue in Bethesda's Woodmont Triangle, free entry

Bethesda's best restaurants will serve up bites along Norfolk, St. Elmo, Cordell, Del Ray and Auburn Avenues. Stick around for live entertainment on five stages. there will be kids' activities, too! Entry is free. It costs $10 for 5 tasting tickets, and food items cost one to four tickets.

College Park Day

Sat., Oct. 5, noon to 6 p.m., College Park Aviation Museum, free

Celebrate College Park, Maryland, with all-day live entertainment, bounce houses, food trucks and more.

Old Town Warrenton Fall Festival

Sat., Oct. 5, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Main Street in Warrenton, free entry

Spend a day strolling Main Street in Historic Warrenton, checking out art, music, crafts and food.

Rosslyn Fall Fest

Sat., Oct. 5, 1-6 p.m., Gateway Park on Langston Boulevard in Rosslyn, Virginia, free

Get in the fall spirit with music, a pie-eating contest, hard cider tastings, music and food trucks. Tickets to the cider tasting are $15 in advance or $20 at the door. Make sure to bring your ID!

Art on the Avenue

Sat., Oct. 5, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Mt. Vernon Avenue in Alexandria, free entry

This huge arts festival returns to Alexandria’s Del Ray for its 29th year, featuring more than hundreds of artists, multiple stages of live entertainment and activities for kids. Free trolley transportation will be available from the Braddock Road Metro station.

Historic Downtown Manassas Fall Jubilee

Sat., Oct. 5, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Manassas, Virginia, free entry

This festival has been kicking for 41 years. Enjoy music, bands, dance, martial arts and moer.

DC Coffee Festival

Sat. and Sun., Oct. 5-6, Dock 5 at Union Market in Northeast, $24+

Coffee lovers can sample the goods of specialty roasters and shops with unique beans while enjoying live entertainment.

Mosaic Fall Festival

Sun., Oct. 6, Fairfax, Virginia, free entry

URBNmarket and FRESHFARM are teaming up for a weekend of shopping, kids' activities, live music and performances at the Mosaic District. Dress up for fall-themed selfie stations!

Takoma Park Street Festival

Sun., Oct. 6, Carroll Avenue, free entry

Dance and shop a Sunday away as the Takoma Park Street Festival returns for its 43rd year.

Fairfax Fall Festival

Oct. 12, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Old Town Square on North Street, free

Fairfax goes all-out for fall with more than 400 arts, crafts, food and other vendors, children's activities and entertainment for all ages across three stages. Take a spin on rides or check out the beer garden. Here are directions and parking information.

DC Wine Fest

Sat., Oct. 19, noon to 10 p.m., Dock 5 at Union Market, $35-$55

Sample wines from a selection of winemakers. There are three tasting sessions available.

Springfield Fall Festival

Sat., Oct. 19, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Springfield Town Center, free

Pumpkin decorating, characters and live entertainment are just a few of the fun things you'll find in Springfield Town Center.

Night of the Living Zoo

Fri., Oct. 25, 7-11 p.m., National Zoo, $65 for nonmembers

The National Zoo has revived its adults-only, after-hours Halloween party.

Home Rule Music Festival

Sat., Oct. 26, Alethia Tanner Park, free

This music festival is all about D.C. music and culture. Expect performances by The Experience Band & Show, Bella Donna and more.

What to do in November

Adams Morgan Fall PorchFest

Sat., Nov. 2, 2-6 p.m., free

It's the fall edition of one of the neighborhood's best events. Head to Columbia and 18th for a street fest with live music and plenty more from local businesses, or fan into the neighborhood to see community performances right on porches.

DC Beer Fest

Sun., Nov. 2, Nationals Park, $55

Head to Nationals Park to enjoy as many brews as you care to drink from more than 80 breweries. Dueling pianos, bands and food trucks will make it a day to remember.

Alexandria Fall Fest

Sun., Nov. 3, River Farm

Alpaca petting, singing princesses, pony rides and bounce houses will delight kids, while adults can enjoy a wine and beer garden featuring Port City Brewing and Lost Boy Cider.

