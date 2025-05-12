Maryland crab watermen hope higher tariffs will aid their struggling industry

Jack Brooks’ family has been in the Maryland blue crab business on the Eastern Shore since 1890, running what they say is the oldest working crab-processing plant in the world.

But even as he hands off the business to his son, Brooks said he isn’t sure how much longer they can hang on.

“There may be one or two survivors, but I don't think this will be one of them,” Brooks said of the crab industry near his plant in Cambridge, Maryland. “One hundred and thirty-five years… we'd like to keep it going."

Brooks, along with several watermen, told the News4 I-Team they’re losing their livelihoods to a mix of economic pressures: cheaper crab imported from Venezuela and a now-annual struggle to hire enough foreign guest workers to pick locally caught Maryland blue crab.

Now, as they head into their first crab season under President Donald Trump’s second administration, they’re hoping he can bring relief.

“He wants manufacturing to be here and that's what we are. We're manufacturers of food,” Brooks told the News4 I-Team. “I think he would ‘get it’ … if he saw it and could hear it.”

As part of an onslaught of tariffs on foreign competitors, the Trump administration recently sanctioned Venezuela on oil issues, but only set tariffs on Venezuelan exports such as crab at 15%.

“We need a lot more than that,” said Jeremy Shockley, who has been catching crab in the Chesapeake for more than three decades. He sells to wholesalers such as Brooks.

They’re among the watermen lobbying for Trump to levy tariffs as high as 150% on Venezuela – a move they say will help level the playing field in an industry that already operates on uncertain and tight margins.

The I-Team found Maryland jumbo lump crab meat was at least 43% more expensive on a recent day than Venezuelan -- at $40 a pound, compared to $28, according to a local retail website.

“We can’t really sell our crabs because everybody’s buying cheap. They want it cheap,” Shockley said.

Asked if he could compete against Venezuela at that price, Brooks said: “Absolutely not.”

Visa programs

Pricing pressures aren’t the end of Brooks’ worries. He relies on guest worker visas to hire seasonal workers to pick the jumbo lump crab caught in the Bay – noting it’s been years since enough local workers would do the job.

On the day the I-Team visited, it observed nine women picking jumbo lump – some as quick as nine seconds per crab – who said they came from San Luis Potosi, Mexico.

“These visa programs, they're not immigration programs. They work and they go home,” Brooks said, adding: “Without these people, we don't work. You don't get Maryland crab meat.”

But Brooks said it’s become too difficult to get enough H-2B visas, which are awarded by a lottery run by the U.S. Department of Labor. This year, Brooks was allotted 27 but said he needs dozens more.

He said he fears what would happen if the program is capped or curtailed by the Trump administration. Without this seasonal help, he said his business would “cease to exist.”

A bipartisan group of lawmakers has introduced the Save Our Seafood Act, which would exempt businesses like Brooks' from visa caps. He said, along with higher tariffs on Venezuelan crab, that's one thing the president could support that would make a big difference to crabbers like him.

Asked about these issues, the White House pointed to its executive order aimed at reducing fishing regulations and opening up more areas to fishing, saying the order “is indicative of the administration’s commitment to strengthening our seafood industry, including Maryland crabbers."

But it's too soon to say whether any of that that will help Brooks.

Economic ripples

Across the water, in Shady Side, Maryland longtime waterman Bill Scerbo catches crabs and sells them directly to consumers for picnic feasts. He told the I-Team he’s concerned the impact of federal layoffs could trickle down to his bottom line.

"Crabs have become for a lot of people, more of a luxury,” he said, later adding: “You can have a bunch of friends over and either spend $250 on a bushel of crabs or you can have hamburgers for a lot less.”

Now in his fourth decade on the water, he's also keeping an eye on the Chesapeake Bay's future.

The Trump administration has made moves to overhaul the Clean Water Act, the decades-old law regulating water pollution. Scerbo says if the government loosens pollution and development regulations, Marylanders will eventually feel the effect.

“The Bay will suffer because we are downstream from everybody else,” he said.

Hanging on by a thread

Bill Sieling, executive director of the Chesapeake Bay Seafood Industries Association, is just as worried about what all of these problems could mean for his organization’s members.

Many, he said, are facing make-or-break financial realities.

“We’re gonna be forced out of business if we don't come up with some better ideas about how to protect this industry,” Sieling said.