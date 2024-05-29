Pandas to return to DC's National Zoo

Giant pandas are set to return to the National Zoo in Washington, D.C., by the end of the year, officials announced Wednesday.

China will send a new pair of giant pandas, male Bao Li and female Qing Bao, under a 10-year breeding and research agreement, the zoo said in a press release. Both bears are 2 years old.

“We’re thrilled to announce the next chapter of our breeding and conservation partnership begins by welcoming two new bears, including a descendent of our beloved panda family, to Washington, D.C.,” the zoo’s director, Brandie Smith, said in a release. “This historic moment is proof positive our collaboration with Chinese colleagues has made an irrefutable impact. Through this partnership, we have grown the panda population, advanced our shared understanding of how to care for this beloved bear and learned what’s needed to protect wild pandas and preserve native habitat.”

Chinese ambassador Xie Feng is scheduled to make brief remarks on Wednesday morning. Smith and other zoo officials are set to address the media, as well, the zoo said in a press release.

The announcement comes six months after the National Zoo’s three iconic pandas returned to China as a conservation agreement expired, leaving just a few pandas in United States zoos. In February, China announced plans to send a new pair of giant pandas to the San Diego Zoo.

One of the bears headed to D.C. has family ties to the National Zoo’s panda family. Bao Li is the offspring of Bao Bao, who was born at the National Zoo in 2013. That makes Bao Li the grandchild of Mei Xiang and Tian Tian, the zoo said. The name means "treasure" and "energetic" in Mandarin Chinese.

The female bear, Qing Bao, was born in China on Sept. 12, 2021, the zoo said. Her name means "green" and "treasure," the zoo said.

FedEx is set to fly the bears to the United States in its “Panda Express service.” The animals will be quarantined for at least 30 days, then allowed to settle in for a few weeks before the panda exhibit opens to the public.

“The public debut date will be announced as soon as the animal care team feels the bears are ready to meet visitors,” the zoo said.

Giant pandas were a staple at D.C.’s National Zoo for over 50 years

The National Zoo’s longstanding resident pandas, Tian Tian and Mei Xiang, departed D.C. last fall, along with their youngest offspring, Xiao Qi Ji, who was born at the zoo in 2020. After an emotional goodbye, the three went to new homes in the China Wildlife Conservation Association, leaving the National Zoo's giant panda habitat vacant for the first time in decades.

Pandas first arrived at the National Zoo in the 1970s and evolved into D.C.'s unofficial mascots. The black-and-white bears appeared on Metro cards, street signs and statues around the District.

The panda conservation program flourished after Tian Tian and Mei Xiang arrived 20 years ago. Mei Xiang gave birth to four surviving cubs, Tai Shan, Bao Bao, Bei Bei and Xiao Ji Qi — the first panda in the U.S. born after his mother was artificially inseminated with frozen, instead of fresh, semen.

The agreement keeping Tian Tian and Mei Xiang was extended several times. The panda program has always served as a gesture of friendship and a sort of soft diplomacy between China and the United States, so the pullback of pandas at the National Zoo and other zoos in the United States caused some concern. Currently, there are only four pandas in the country – all at Atlanta’s zoo.

But in February, news that China plans to send a new pair of giant pandas to the San Diego Zoo signaled the return of panda diplomacy.

Despite the links to U.S.-China diplomacy, the negotiations are researcher-to-researcher and not based in politics, Smith, the National Zoo's director, told News4 last summer.

"We're a bunch of scientists; we're a bunch of animal people," Smith said. "This is not a political conversation. This is absolutely a conversation between colleagues talking about, what's best for the overall program, and also, what can be best for individual animals?"

