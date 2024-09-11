Here's how you can celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month around the DMV

Hispanic Heritage Month is about to start with a bang, running from Sept. 15 until Oct. 15. Whether you're a part of the Latino community or just want to join in the celebrations, there's plenty to do, see and eat around D.C.

From street fests galore to trivia nights, here's how you can honor Hispanic Heritage Month in and around the District.

Hispanic Heritage Month events

Family Day: Hispanic Heritage Month

📅 Saturday, Sept. 14, 10:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m.

📍 Great Hall, Library of Congress

💲 Free

If you're a fan of words in two languages, the Library of Congress has a chance for you to make your own book inspired by cartoneras, books with hand-painted covers made from recycled cardboard. The tradition started in Argentina, but has since spread across Latin America. Got questions? The library's Hispanic Division staff experts will be there too.

Festival del Rio Anacostia

📅 Saturday, Sept. 21, 11 a.m. - 4 p.m.

📍 Bladensburg Waterfront Park (Prince George's County, MD)

💲 Free

Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month and the outdoors at the 9th annual festival put on by Prince George's County. The party will include crafts, food, live animals, free boat rides and fishing demos, so it's a great chance to get out of the city and touch some grass (or water).

Trivia Night: Con Mucho Mucho Amor

📅 Tuesday, Sept. 24, 5 - 6:45 p.m.

📍 Kogod Courtyard, National Portrait Gallery

💲 Free, with snacks and drinks available for purchase

The National Portrait Gallery is teaming up with New Colombia Pub Quiz to host a happy hour trivia night focused on Latin culture.

Test your knowledge of Latin American art, history, and culture in the U.S., individually or as part of a team of up to six people. The questions are inspired by the Portrait Gallery's collection, so if you don't have Walter Mercado's psychic abilities, a stroll through the museum could help you out.

The event is free, but the Portrait Gallery recommends registering ahead of time.

Fotos y Recuerdos: Hispanic Heritage Month Festival

📅 Tuesday, Sept. 28, 11:30 a.m. - 3 p.m.

📍 Kogod Courtyard, National Portrait Gallery

💲 Free

The National Portrait Gallery promises a family-friendly "day of art, dancing, museum tours, story times, book signings and more" at this party co-hosted by Lil' Libros. The bilinqual book, game and toy company will highlight Latino trailblazers with their books and portraits from the Portrait Gallery.

The best part? It's free, and there's no registration required.

Fiesta DC

📅 Saturday, Sept. 28 and Sunday, Sept. 29, 11 a.m. - 7 p.m.

📍 Pennsylvania Ave. NW, Washington D.C.

💲 Free, with food, drink and art available for purchase

Self-billed as "the nation's largest Latino festival," this parade and street fest will include food, art, live performances and dancing. The big headline event is Sunday's "Parade of the Nations," giving all the different Latino communities of D.C. the chance to showcase their culture in the District.

All Month Long

Cuba Libre

📍 801 9th St. NW, Suite A, Washington D.C.

This popular Cuban restaurant in downtown D.C. has a couple of Hispanic Heritage Month specials all month long: The Cuban Pork Feast for Two comes with two free desserts, while the Guava BBQ Ribs are only $28.

The restaurant also hosts a DJ dance party every Friday and Saturday night. If you've always wanted to try merengue, salsa or bachata, or you just enjoy a good reggaeton hit, Cuba Libre Nights are a great opportunity no matter the time of year.

¡Presente!

📍 National Museum of American History

The Smithsonian's National Museum of the American Latino is still in progress, so it will be a few years yet before it gets its own building. But the entity already exists, and is showcasing Latino history and culture in the National Museum of American History.

The ¡Presente! gallery is a semi-permanent exhibit in the Molino Family Latino Gallery, first set up in 2022. Visitors can learn about the history of Latinos in the U.S., read the wide variety of immigration stories, and learn how Hispanic and Latino culture has changed over time in the U.S.