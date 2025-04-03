Man stabs self, 6 others in Northeast DC

A man stabbed himself and several other people in Northeast D.C. Thursday afternoon, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

The suspect was under the influence of something when he stabbed himself and the woman he was walking with along Montello Avenue near Raum Street in the Trinidad neighborhood, police said.

Then he stabbed random people on the street, including a grandmother getting into a car with her grandchildren, police said. Two good Samaritans attempting to intervene also were stabbed.

Four women and two men were taken to hospitals. They are in stable condition.

Police took the suspect into custody. He was in surgery Thursday evening.

Police said they recovered a knife a few feet away from the suspect.

