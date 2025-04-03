Crime and Courts

Man stabs self, 6 others in Northeast DC

Good Samaritans trying to intervene among the wounded

By Walter Morris, News4 Reporter

NBC Universal, Inc.

A man stabbed himself and several other people in Northeast D.C. Thursday afternoon, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

The suspect was under the influence of something when he stabbed himself and the woman he was walking with along Montello Avenue near Raum Street in the Trinidad neighborhood, police said.

Then he stabbed random people on the street, including a grandmother getting into a car with her grandchildren, police said. Two good Samaritans attempting to intervene also were stabbed.

Four women and two men were taken to hospitals. They are in stable condition.

Multiple people were taken into hospital and a suspect is in custody after a mass stabbing in Northeast D.C. News4's Walter Morris reports from the scene, and Investigative Reporter Ted Oberg takes a look at crime stats in the neighborhood and in D.C. in general.

Police took the suspect into custody. He was in surgery Thursday evening.

Police said they recovered a knife a few feet away from the suspect.

