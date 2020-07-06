Supporting Our Schools: Virtual School Supply Drive

Some kids will be heading back to school this fall. Others will be distance learning. Join NBC4 and T44 in ensuring that all of them attain academic success this year by donating to the school and teacher of your choice.

We’re working with Donors Choose, an online site that lets you browse schools in your area and help fund specific teacher requests for supplies they need in the classroom – or tools to help them make distance learning easier and keep their students engaged.

Click here to search for schools to support and thank you! And teachers – you can sign up here to add your project funding requests!