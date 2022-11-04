Food 4 Families 2022: How You Can Help Alleviate Hunger

Right now, families around Washington, D.C., Maryland and Virginia are struggling to make ends meet, but we can be part of the solution to alleviate hunger.

Here's How to Donate to Food 4 Families

Join NBC4 and Telemundo 44's Food 4 Families campaign. Here's how you can help: Go here to donate any amount of money through the Greater Washington Community Foundation's Food 4 Families Fund.

All proceeds go to feed our neighbors in the DMV region.

Get D.C. area news, weather forecasts and lifestyle content to your inbox. Signup for NBC Washington newsletters.

Our thanks to you for making a difference! And sincere appreciation to our Food 4 Families partners at Shady Brook Farms, Washington Gas, Trustar Bank, and Medstar Georgetown University Hospital.