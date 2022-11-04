in the community

Donate a Coat and Share the Warmth This Winter Season

By NBC Washington Staff

NBC4

Join NBC4 and Telemundo 44 for the Share the Warmth Coat Drive benefiting the Salvation Army National Capital Area Command.

With winter on the way, many in our area need a warm coat to shield them from the cold. You can help make that happen.

Donate a new or gently worn winter coat to help adults and kids in need. Donations will be accepted from Nov. 7 through Dec.16 at any Burke & Herbert Bank location. You can also drop off coats at any Crest Advance Dry Cleaners location through Dec. 20. 

Crest Advanced Dry Cleaners will clean all the donated coats so they are ready to wear.  We are grateful for their generosity!

Special thanks to the Salvation Army National Capital Area CommandBurke & Herbert BankCrest Advanced Dry Cleaners, and you!  

Together we are making a difference and sharing the warmth this winter season.

