NBC4, Telemundo 44, and Comcast NBCUniversal award $225,000 in unrestricted grants to seven local nonprofits

NBC4, Telemundo 44, and Comcast NBCUniversal announced that seven Washington, D.C. area nonprofits will receive a total of $225,000 in unrestricted “NBCUniversal Local Impact Grants”.

The winning organizations are addressing the needs of their diverse local communities through the lenses of one of three grant categories: Next Generation Storytellers, Youth Education & Empowerment, and Community Engagement.

Early this year, NBC4, Telemundo 44, and Comcast NBCUniversal announced the rebranding of their grant program from "Project Innovation" to "NBCUniversal Local Impact Grants", reflecting its local grassroots focus.

The 2023 NBCUniversal Local Impact Grants recipients in the DC region include:

For a list of NBCUniversal Local Impact Grants winners nationwide, click here.