Polar Bear Plunge 2023: Support the Special Olympics

Join NBC 4 and Telemundo 44 and take the plunge for Special Olympics! Click here to donate to the NBC4 and Telemundo 44 Peacock Team.

We are ‘proud as a peacock’ to partner together with you to support Special Olympics and thousands of amazing athletes across the DMV.

Plus, on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, join us at the Polar Bear Plunge at Sandy Point State Park in Annapolis, Maryland. Hundreds of brave people will plunge into the cold waters to raise money that provides year-round sports training and athletic competition for people with intellectual disabilities. Learn how you can sign up your own plunge team by clicking here.

Also, find additional Polar Bear Plunges across the DMV region here.

Thank you for making a difference with NBC4 and Telemundo 44.