Angel Tree: Donate a Toy for DC Area Kids

Salvation Army’s Angel Tree program provides kids in need the joy of the holiday season with a gift from their generous community.
Join NBC4 and Telemundo 44 and donate a new, unwrapped toy now through Dec. 2, 2022, at the M&T Bank locations below in the Greater Washington region.
Together we can help bring holiday cheer to kids in our area.
Special thanks to the Salvation Army National Capital Area Command, M&T Bank and of course to you! We are proud to be making a difference by Working 4 You!
|BRANCH
|ADDRESS
|Damascus Main
|9801 Main Street
|Damascus
|MD
|20872
|Mount Airy
|1001 Twin Arch Road; suite 2600
|Mount Airy
|MD
|21771
|K Street
|1680 K Street North West
|Washington
|DC
|20006
|Georgia Avenue
|6434 Georgia Avenue North West
|Washington
|DC
|20012
|Good Hope Marketplace
|2865 Alabama Avenue South East
|Washington
|DC
|20020
|Friendship Heights
|5416 Wisconsin Avenue
|Chevy Chase
|MD
|20815
|19Th & L Streets
|1899 L Street North West
|Washington
|DC
|20036
|Woodley Park
|2620 Connecticut Avenue NW
|Washington
|DC
|20008
|Cabin John
|11325 Seven Locks Road
|Potomac
|MD
|20854
|Chevy Chase Circle
|5630 Connecticut Avenue NW
|Washington
|DC
|20015
|Metro Centre
|555 12th Street North West
|Washington
|DC
|20004
|One Bethesda Center
|4800 Hampden Lane
|Bethesda
|MD
|20814
|Potomac Village
|10100 River Road
|Potomac
|MD
|20854
|Annandale Heritage
|7857 Heritage Drive
|Annandale
|VA
|22003
|Mount Vernon Square
|7485 Richmond Highway
|Alexandria
|VA
|22306
|Old Towne
|833 S Washington Street
|Alexandria
|VA
|22314
|Germantown
|12914 Middlebrook Road
|Germantown
|MD
|20874
|Executive Blvd
|5910 Executive Boulevard
|Rockville
|MD
|20852
|Pike Center
|12161 Rockville Pike
|Rockville
|MD
|20852
|Olney
|3221 Spartan Road
|Olney
|MD
|20832
|Quince Orchard
|12110 Darnestown Road
|Gaithersburg
|MD
|20878
|College Plaza
|15190 Frederick Road
|Rockville
|MD
|20850
|Life Sciences
|9600 Medical Center Drive
|Rockville
|MD
|20850
|Diamond Farms
|5 Bank Street
|Gaithersburg
|MD
|20878
|Rockville
|4 Courthouse Square
|Rockville
|MD
|20850
|Rockville Pike
|51 West Edmonston Drive
|Rockville
|MD
|20852
|Flower Hill Way
|18261 Flower Hill Way
|Gaithersburg
|MD
|20879
|Leisureworld
|3866 International Drive
|Silver Spring
|MD
|20906
|Gaithersburg
|215 North Frederick Avenue
|Gaithersburg
|MD
|20877
|Milestone
|21006 Frederick Road
|Germantown
|MD
|20876
|Poolesville
|19616 Fisher Avenue
|Poolesville
|MD
|20837
|Reston BBC
|1886 Metro Center Rd.
|Reston
|VA
|20190
|Gallows Rd
|1960 Gallows Road
|Vienna
|VA
|22182
|Arlington
|4736 Lee Highway
|Arlington
|VA
|22207
|Old Dominion
|6661 Old Dominion Drive
|McLean
|VA
|22101
|Falls Church
|133 S Washington Street
|Falls Church
|VA
|22046
|Sunset Hills
|12170 Sunset Hills Road
|Reston
|VA
|20190
|Manassas
|9408 Grant Avenue
|Manassas
|VA
|20110
|Lake Ridge
|12451 Hedges Run Drive
|Woodbridge
|VA
|22192
|Lee Plaza
|11721 Lee Highway
|Fairfax
|VA
|22030
|Leesburg
|341 East Market Street
|Leesburg
|VA
|20176
|Fairfax Circle
|9720 Lee Highway
|Fairfax
|VA
|22031
|Merrifield
|8414 Lee Highway
|Fairfax
|VA
|22031
|Ashburn
|43911 Farmwell Hunt Plaza
|Ashburn
|VA
|20147
|Centreville
|14245-R Centreville Square
|Centreville
|VA
|20121
|Dulles Town Center
|21099 Dulles Town Circle
|Sterling
|VA
|20166
|Herndon
|1025 Herndon Parkway
|Herndon
|VA
|20170
|Bowie
|6990 Laurel Bowie Road
|Bowie
|MD
|20715
|Silver Spring
|8730 Georgia Avenue
|Silver Spring
|MD
|20910
|Laurel
|207 Bowie Road
|Laurel
|MD
|20707
|University of Maryland
|3972 Campus Drive
|College Park
|MD
|20742
|Clinton
|6304 Kirby Road
|Clinton
|MD
|20735
|Fort Washington
|11807 Livingston Road
|Ft. Washington
|MD
|20744
|Glenmont
|12041 Georgia Avenue
|Wheaton
|MD
|20902
|Greenbelt
|7599 Greenbelt Road
|Greenbelt
|MD
|20770
|Antique Row
|10420 Montgomery Avenue
|Kensington
|MD
|20895
|Largo Plaza
|10410 Campus Way South
|Largo
|MD
|20774
|Oxon Hill
|6262 Oxon Hill Road
|Oxon Hill
|MD
|20745
|College Park
|4511 Knox Road
|College Park
|MD
|20740
|Tech Park
|12200 Tech Road
|Silver Spring
|MD
|20904
|Upper Marlboro
|14700 Main Street
|Upper Marlboro
|MD
|20772