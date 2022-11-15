community

Angel Tree: Donate a Toy for DC Area Kids

Angel Tree logo
NBC4

Salvation Army’s Angel Tree program provides kids in need the joy of the holiday season with a gift from their generous community.  

Join NBC4 and Telemundo 44 and donate a new, unwrapped toy now through Dec. 2, 2022, at the M&T Bank locations below in the Greater Washington region.

Together we can help bring holiday cheer to kids in our area.  

Special thanks to the Salvation Army National Capital Area CommandM&T Bank and of course to you! We are proud to be making a difference by Working 4 You!

Get D.C. area news, weather forecasts and lifestyle content to your inbox. Signup for NBC Washington newsletters.
BRANCHADDRESS
Damascus Main9801 Main StreetDamascusMD20872
Mount Airy1001 Twin Arch Road; suite 2600Mount AiryMD21771
K Street1680 K Street North WestWashingtonDC20006
Georgia Avenue6434 Georgia Avenue North WestWashingtonDC20012
Good Hope Marketplace2865 Alabama Avenue South EastWashingtonDC20020
Friendship Heights5416 Wisconsin AvenueChevy ChaseMD20815
19Th & L Streets1899 L Street North WestWashingtonDC20036
Woodley Park2620 Connecticut Avenue NWWashingtonDC20008
Cabin John11325 Seven Locks RoadPotomacMD20854
Chevy Chase Circle5630 Connecticut Avenue NWWashingtonDC20015
Metro Centre555 12th Street North WestWashingtonDC20004
One Bethesda Center4800 Hampden LaneBethesdaMD20814
Potomac Village10100 River RoadPotomacMD20854
Annandale Heritage7857 Heritage DriveAnnandaleVA22003
Mount Vernon Square7485 Richmond HighwayAlexandriaVA22306
Old Towne833 S Washington StreetAlexandriaVA22314
Germantown12914 Middlebrook RoadGermantownMD20874
Executive Blvd5910 Executive BoulevardRockvilleMD20852
Pike Center12161 Rockville PikeRockvilleMD20852
Olney3221 Spartan RoadOlneyMD20832
Quince Orchard12110 Darnestown RoadGaithersburgMD20878
College Plaza15190 Frederick RoadRockvilleMD20850
Life Sciences9600 Medical Center DriveRockvilleMD20850
Diamond Farms5 Bank StreetGaithersburgMD20878
Rockville4 Courthouse SquareRockvilleMD20850
Rockville Pike51 West Edmonston DriveRockvilleMD20852
Flower Hill Way18261 Flower Hill WayGaithersburgMD20879
Leisureworld3866 International DriveSilver SpringMD20906
Gaithersburg215 North Frederick AvenueGaithersburgMD20877
Milestone21006 Frederick RoadGermantownMD20876
Poolesville19616 Fisher AvenuePoolesvilleMD20837
Reston BBC1886 Metro Center Rd. RestonVA20190
Gallows Rd1960 Gallows RoadViennaVA22182
Arlington4736 Lee HighwayArlingtonVA22207
Old Dominion6661 Old Dominion DriveMcLeanVA22101
Falls Church133 S Washington StreetFalls ChurchVA22046
Sunset Hills12170 Sunset Hills RoadRestonVA20190
Manassas9408 Grant AvenueManassasVA20110
Lake Ridge12451 Hedges Run DriveWoodbridgeVA22192
Lee Plaza11721 Lee HighwayFairfaxVA22030
Leesburg341 East Market StreetLeesburgVA20176
Fairfax Circle9720 Lee HighwayFairfaxVA22031
Merrifield8414 Lee HighwayFairfaxVA22031
Ashburn43911 Farmwell Hunt PlazaAshburnVA20147
Centreville14245-R Centreville SquareCentrevilleVA20121
Dulles Town Center21099 Dulles Town CircleSterlingVA20166
Herndon1025 Herndon ParkwayHerndonVA20170
Bowie6990 Laurel Bowie RoadBowieMD20715
Silver Spring8730 Georgia AvenueSilver SpringMD20910
Laurel207 Bowie RoadLaurelMD20707
University of Maryland3972 Campus DriveCollege ParkMD20742
Clinton6304 Kirby RoadClintonMD20735
Fort Washington11807 Livingston RoadFt. WashingtonMD20744
Glenmont12041 Georgia AvenueWheatonMD20902
Greenbelt7599 Greenbelt RoadGreenbeltMD20770
Antique Row10420 Montgomery AvenueKensingtonMD20895
Largo Plaza10410 Campus Way SouthLargoMD20774
Oxon Hill6262 Oxon Hill RoadOxon HillMD20745
College Park4511 Knox RoadCollege ParkMD20740
Tech Park12200 Tech RoadSilver SpringMD20904
Upper Marlboro14700 Main StreetUpper MarlboroMD20772

This article tagged under:

community
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate Coronavirus Pandemic See It, Share It Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds Submit a tip The Scene 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
About NBC4 Washington Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us