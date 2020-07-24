NBC4's Virtual Summer Food Drive

Hunger in our community is a very real issue year-round. The impact of Covid-19 on so many of our neighbors has only intensified it. Working together, we can help feed thousands of people in need in our community with this Food 4 Families virtual summer food drive.
Links to food banks in DC, Maryland, Virginia, and West Virginia are below. Please consider making a donation to one or more. No amount is too small.
Thank you for your generosity!
Local
DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA
MARYLAND
Calvert County
Charles County
Frederick County
Frederick Community Action Agency
Montgomery County
Prince George’s County
St. Mary’s County
VIRGINIA
Arlington County
Arlington Food Assistance Center
Culpeper County
Fairfax County
Fauquier County
Frederick County
Fredericksburg Regional Food Bank
Loudoun County
Prince William County
ACTS: ACTION in Community Through Service
Northern Virginia Family Services
Spotsylvania
Fredericksburg Regional Food Bank
Stafford
Fredericksburg Regional Food Bank
WEST VIRGINIA