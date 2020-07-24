NBC4's Virtual Summer Food Drive

Hunger in our community is a very real issue year-round. The impact of Covid-19 on so many of our neighbors has only intensified it. Working together, we can help feed thousands of people in need in our community with this Food 4 Families virtual summer food drive.

Links to food banks in DC, Maryland, Virginia, and West Virginia are below. Please consider making a donation to one or more. No amount is too small.

Thank you for your generosity!

DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA

Capital Area Food Bank

MARYLAND

Calvert County

End Hunger in Calvert County

Charles County

Southern Maryland Food Bank

Frederick County

Frederick Community Action Agency

Montgomery County

Manna Food Center

Maryland Food Bank

Mid-County United Ministries

Prince George’s County

Bowie Food Pantry.org

Maryland Food Bank

St. Mary’s County

Southern Maryland Food Bank

VIRGINIA

Arlington County

Arlington Food Assistance Center

Culpeper County

Blue Ridge Area Food Bank

Fairfax County

Food For Others

Fauquier County

Fauquier Food Bank

Frederick County

Fredericksburg Regional Food Bank

Loudoun County

Loudoun Hunger Relief

Prince William County

ACTS: ACTION in Community Through Service

Northern Virginia Family Services

Spotsylvania

Fredericksburg Regional Food Bank

Stafford

Fredericksburg Regional Food Bank

WEST VIRGINIA

Mountaineer Food Bank