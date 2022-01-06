Another snowstorm could drop 2-4 inches more snow on the Washington, D.C., area, as the region continues to deal with clogged, icy and messy streets left by Monday’s storm.

Thursday will have easy weather during the day: It will be cloudy, mostly dry and cold with highs in the upper 30s to low 40s.

A winter weather advisory is in effect throughout D.C., Maryland and Northern Virginia from 9 p.m. Thursday to 5 a.m. Friday.

Snow chances ramp up after dark and continue into early Friday, Storm Team4 says.

There is a chance that this could start out as rain before changing to all snow about 9 or 10 p.m. The heaviest snow is set to fall between 11 p.m. and 5 a.m. Snowfall rates could briefly reach 1 inch per hour.

Snow totals may reach up to 4 inches, but 2-3 is most likely near D.C. In higher elevation areas, such as the Shenandoah mountains, closer to 6 inches is possible.

Accumulating snow promises delays, closures and travel trouble even after it stops falling early Friday morning.

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam declared a state of emergency Wednesday night ahead of the second round of snow.

“Having two bouts of snow and icy weather back to back makes it more likely communities will need additional help as they continue to recover from the first round of tree-snapping wet snow and ice that we saw Monday,” Northam said in a statement.

Monday brought the biggest snowstorm that D.C., Maryland and Virginia have seen in years. Several school districts were closed on Thursday. More than 100 roads remained closed in the Fredericksburg area on Wednesday.

The snow will end early Friday morning and a gusty northwest wind will bring back the sunshine before noon.

Friday will be cold. Temperatures will struggle to get above freezing before dropping into the teens and low 20s by Saturday morning.

Icy roads will be a major concern. Limit travel if possible, and go slow if you must go out.

Storm Team4’s next big weather concern comes Sunday.

There’s an 80% chance of rain which may start as sleet or freezing rain.

A strong cold front Sunday evening will turn off the rain, but send temperatures plunging by Monday morning. Icy roads could make for more treacherous travel.

Get your warm winter layers ready for next week. We’ll have biting cold temperatures and highs only in the 30s through Wednesday.

Stay with Storm Team4 for the latest forecast.