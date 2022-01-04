STAFFORD COUNTY

Stafford, Spotsylvania County Public Schools to Be Closed Again Wednesday

Shutterstock

School closings for Wednesday are beginning to trickle in after heavy snow walloped the region Monday.

Both Stafford County Public Schools and Spotsylvania County Public Schools in Virginia will be closed again Wednesday, the school systems have announced.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

No students should report to school, the Stafford school district said. Emergency personnel are required to report.

Spotsylvania school officials said essential employees are under Code 1 as safety permits.

Northern Virginia

News4's Northern Virginia Bureau Chief Julie Carey has been covering this side of the state since joining NBC4 in 1992. She's joined by reporter Drew Wilder.

STAFFORD COUNTY 7 hours ago

‘Never Seen Anything Like It': Drivers Stranded for 24 Hours on I-95 in Virginia

snowstorm 13 hours ago

Train Arrives in Fairfax County After Passengers Stuck For 12 Hours During Snowstorm

Drivers remained stranded on Interstate 95 in the Stafford County area at midday Tuesday, nearly 24 hours after multiple trucks crashed in the snow and ice. Sen. Tim Kaine, who represents Virginia in the U.S. Senate, is among the drivers trapped on the highway. 

This article tagged under:

STAFFORD COUNTYNorthern VirginiaSNOWschool closures
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us