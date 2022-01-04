Stafford, Spotsylvania County Public Schools to Be Closed Again Wednesday

School closings for Wednesday are beginning to trickle in after heavy snow walloped the region Monday.

Both Stafford County Public Schools and Spotsylvania County Public Schools in Virginia will be closed again Wednesday, the school systems have announced.

No students should report to school, the Stafford school district said. Emergency personnel are required to report.

Spotsylvania school officials said essential employees are under Code 1 as safety permits.

Drivers remained stranded on Interstate 95 in the Stafford County area at midday Tuesday, nearly 24 hours after multiple trucks crashed in the snow and ice. Sen. Tim Kaine, who represents Virginia in the U.S. Senate, is among the drivers trapped on the highway.