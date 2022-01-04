Drivers have been stuck on Interstate 95 in Stafford County, Virginia, for more than 15 hours after multiple trucks crashed amid a major snowstorm that left snow and ice packed onto the road.

Many drivers are out of gas. They don't have food or water. Some say they have kids and pets in the car.

All southbound lanes of I-95 remained shut down at mile marker 136 near Centreport Parkway after a crash involving six tractor-trailers at noon Monday. No one was hurt, but that collision caused major backups.

As of 5 a.m. Tuesday, traffic in both directions was at a standstill. VDOT confirmed both directions of I-95 are shut down between Ruther Glen, Virginia, in Caroline County and exit 152 in Dumfries, Prince William County. That's a 48-mile closure.

The Virginia Department of Transportation says they are “bringing in additional resources and making progress."

VDOT's Kelly Hannon said to call 911 if you know someone out there who needs urgent medical attention.

For everyone else, she said she knows this is a dire situation, and they're working to get people home.

I try not to tweet about daily inconveniences, but this experience has been insane.



For the last 7+ hours, I've been stuck in my car, not moving, in a total shutdown of I-95 northbound about 30 miles south of DC. (1) — Josh Lederman (@JoshNBCNews) January 4, 2022

"This is unprecedented, and we continue to steadily move stopped trucks to make progress toward restoring lanes," VDOT Fredericksburg District Engineer Marcie Parker said in a statement.

"In addition to clearing the trucks, we are treating for snow and several inches of ice that has accumulated around them to ensure that when the lanes reopen, motorists can safely proceed to their destination," Parker said.

Truck driver Emily Clementson suggested people ask truck drivers if they have extra supplies, such as snacks or water bottles. She said many drivers prepare in case they get stranded.

Clementson said the conditions changed as soon as she and a co-driver came into Virginia.

“I’ve never seen anything like it,” Clementson said.

Hundreds of drivers got stuck or in crashes throughout the region Monday as snow accumulated until around 3 p.m.

