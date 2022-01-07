An overnight snowstorm dropped a few inches in the Washington, D.C., area as the region was digging out snow and ice-packed streets from Monday's storm, pushing schools to close and creating issues on the roads.

Two to 4 inches of snow was set to fall overnight, and Storm Team4 measured 3.1 inches in Northwest D.C.

The snow is here in downtown DC! This is a look at Thomas Circle. pic.twitter.com/i91vuAIIia — Juliana Valencia (@NewsJValencia) January 7, 2022

Storm Team4 says wind chills will be in the teens Friday, which will cause any snow on untreated areas to turn to ice.

The snowstorm is moving out of the region and will be gone by mid-morning, leaving behind hazardous travel conditions, Storm Team4 says.

Drive and walk carefully, especially on untreated side roads and sidewalks. Some larger roads could be treacherous, too.

Numerous crashes were reported along I-270 in Montgomery and Frederick counties overnight, Maryland State Police said. A News4 photojournalist was stuck in stand-still traffic south of Urbana for about 30 minutes.

Icing is possible amid freezing cold temperatures. Friday afternoon will be gusty and frigid with wind chills in the teens and low 20s.

The U.S. Office of Personnel Management announced federal offices in the D.C. area will be closed Friday.

01/07: Federal offices in the DC area are CLOSED. Emergency and telework-ready employees must follow their agency’s policies. Visit the link for more details: https://t.co/XNpFS40aXT — U.S. Office of Personnel Management (@USOPM) January 7, 2022

Numerous public schools will be closed Friday, including those in D.C.; Alexandria and Manassas cities; and Arlington, Fairfax, Loudoun, Spotsylvania, Stafford, Prince William and Culpeper counties. Go here for the latest school closures.

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam declared a state of emergency Wednesday night ahead of the second round of snow.

“Having two bouts of snow and icy weather back to back makes it more likely communities will need additional help as they continue to recover from the first round of tree-snapping wet snow and ice that we saw Monday,” Northam said in a statement.

Metro said Thursday that service on some bus routes will be suspended.

Some COVID-19 vaccination centers in Fairfax and Prince William counties and Fredericksburg, Virginia, will be closed Friday due to the weather, The Virginia Department of Health said.

People who were trapped for hours on Interstate 95 in Stafford County after the snowstorm speak with News4's Drew Wilder.

Monday brought the biggest snowstorm that D.C., Maryland and Virginia have seen in years. Several school districts were closed on Thursday. More than 100 roads remained closed in the Fredericksburg area on Wednesday.

DC Area Weekend Forecast

After Friday's cold, icy and snowy weather, we'll only have a brief break before round three of potentially disruptive winter weather.

Saturday will be sunny and cold but a good chance to get everything cleared off before our next wintry mess arrives on Sunday, Storm Team4 says.

There’s an 80% chance of rain, which may start as sleet or freezing rain.

Another sharp cold front will arrive on Sunday night which may change the rain back over to a brief period of snow after 10 p.m. This could potentially cause problems for the Monday morning commute. Stay with Storm Team4 for updates on that over the weekend.

Get your warm winter layers ready for next week. We’ll have biting cold temperatures and highs only in the 30s through Wednesday.

